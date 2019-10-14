For the second year in a row, Louisa County’s Zane Moore garnered a top 15 finish at the Virginia High School League’s Class 4 golf championships.
The junior golfer carded a 2-over-par 74 on the Jamestown Course at Williamsburg National Golf Club on Monday to finish in a tie for 13th with Blacksburg’s Davis Young, Jamestown’s Fletcher Chisman and Hanover’s Andrew Wilkinson.
Moore shot a 1-under-par 71 last year to finish sixth and garner all-state honors.
On Monday, the Louisa County product birdied holes No. 3 and No. 14, both par 5’s. He also added three bogeys and one double on the back nine to close out the tournament eight strokes behind the leader.
Orange County’s Will Johnson shot a 12-over-par 84 to finish in a tie for 44th with Great Bridge’s Aidan Rigney. The senior posted a 42 on the front 9 and added the same score over the final nine holes to complete his round.
Tuscarora’s Michael Breenan captured medalist honors with a 6-under-par 66 to edge Jamestown’s Bobby Dudeck (-4) by two strokes.
Jamestown captured the team title with a 3-under-par 285, 14 strokes ahead of runner-up Blacksburg (299).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.