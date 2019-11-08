The Louisa County football team wasted zero time getting things rolling Friday night against Albemarle.
The Lions roared out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and never looked back en route to a 42-0 victory over the Patriots that secured the program’s third straight undefeated regular season.
Louisa defensive back Stephen Dean III got the things started for the Lions (10-0) on just the third play of the game when he intercepted Albemarle quarterback Jacob King. The Lions wasted little time capitalizing on the turnover, driving 33 yards in three plays, capped off by an Alexander Washington 20-yard touchdown scamper that gave LCHS a 7-0 lead.
The Patriots followed up a promising kick return to midfield by going three and out.
That’s when the Lions smelled blood.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Noah Robinson took a wide receiver screen 85 yards to the end zone for the Lions’ second touchdown of the night and a 14-0 lead.
Following another Albemarle three and out, Louisa kept the pedal down. Xavien Hunter hauled in a 47 yard touchdown to continue the onslaught and put the Lions up 21-0 just under halfway through the first quarter.
Lions head coach Will Patrick was loved the hot start from his team.
“That’s always the game plan.” Patrick said. “Always good to come out and execute like that.”
Trailing 21-0, Albemarle began to find its footing a bit and strung together consecutive defensive stops to try and give their offense a chance.
But the Patriots would give it right back to the Lions on an Austin Sims interception, which led to another Louisa touchdown that extended its lead to 28-0.
After another three and out for the Patriots, it was Nassir Jackson scored the first of his two touchdowns of the night.
“Just shout out to coach for calling the right plays,” Jackson said
Patrick loved the contributions he got from Jackson.
“Nassir is one of our backup running backs,” Patrick said, “but we got up and he got some carries, and he ran the ball extremely well and hard.”
Patriots head coach Brandon Isaiah thought his team played hard, but made too many mistakes.
“We made the game real easy for them,” Isaiah said. “We made a lot mistakes early, and they’re a really good team so if you allow them to they’ll take advantage of you. They have some great playmakers, and we knew in order to have a shot tonight we couldn’t make those mistakes and we made them.”
For the Patriots, it’s a tough pill to swallow but they’ll have to move on quickly with a road playoff game looming next week. The Lions, meanwhile will host a playoff game in “The Jungle” next Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.