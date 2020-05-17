MINERAL — Saniya Jones was a defensive anchor at third base for the Louisa County softball team.
The recent high school graduate hopes to be a similar stalwart at the next level after she recently committed to play softball at Bowie State University.
“Bowie was probably the only school out of all the others that really made me feel at home, like I had a place,” Jones said. “I loved the environment as soon as you walked on campus and how nice and open everyone was.”
Jones belted a pair of home runs and drove in 10 runs from her corner infield position for the Lions during the 2019 season. She was equally effective with the glove, committing just two errors in the infield all season.
She was primed to build off those stats this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the season before it began.
Bowie State Coach Ed Powell and his staff took notice of Jones’ skill set and brought her in for a visit. Jones was impressed with what she saw.
“I really liked that Bowie’s program had each player holding each other accountable and that they pushed one another to be better,” Jones said. “The program was teaching their athletes to never settle and get comfortable, but to continue to work hard every day.”
Jones liked Powell and his staff’s up-front approach with his players and his plan for the program.
”I think the biggest thing that separated Bowie from the others was their honesty and how they didn’t sugar coat things,” Jones said. “I felt that from what I had seen was exactly what the coaches told me their program was headed in a good direction and it was the best fit for me.”
During her visit, Jones worked out with the Bulldogs players and felt right at home. Jones said she was recruited as a third baseman, but impressed the coaches with her versatility at second base as well.
“When I had a discussion with the coaches, they basically told me that at every practice, everyone’s fighting for a starting position and they were going to put the best player at the time in those specific positions,” Jones said. “When I got the opportunity to participate in one of their practices, at the end, the head coach pulled me aside and said he was really impressed with my strength on offense and defense.”
Academically, she plans to major in accounting and minor in childhood education. After college, she wants to pursue a career as an auditor or a tax professional in an accounting firm.
Jones had opportunities to play college ball at a number of places. She had interest from Muhlenberg College, Allegheny College and Frostburg State before committing to Bowie State.
“The second I called Coach Powell and let him know my decision, it was like a weight was lifted off my shoulders,” she said. “As many athletes know, the recruiting process is very long and difficult and I was just glad I didn’t have to go through that any longer and that I finally found my home for the next four years.”
Jones has high expectations heading to the next level. Her next big goal is to win Rookie of the Year.
“I believe that I can, as long as I stay focused and continue to work hard every day,” she said.
The Louisa County product wants to make the most of the opportunity.
“It’s always been a dream of mine ever since I was little to be able to play the sport I love in college,” Jones said. “I don’t think any amount of words could ever explain how appreciative I am to be able to do that. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted and now it’s time to work hard and act like one.”
