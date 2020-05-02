MINERAL — For the past two years, Isaac Haywood spent his winters doing double duty as a member of Louisa County’s basketball and indoor track teams.
The recent Louisa graduate will narrow his athletic focus next year at Norfolk State University. Haywood has committed to join the Spartans' track and field program.
“It means a lot to compete in track and field at the next level,” Haywood said. “Ever since eighth grade, I’ve worked so hard to get to this point and knowing I’m here, I’m going to do all it takes to prove I’m worthy of this.”
Haywood was a presence inside on both ends of the court for the Lions' boys basketball program this season. He averaged 10 points, 8.2 rebounds and four blocks a game as Louisa County reached the Region 4B semifinals.
The 6-foot-4 standout provided a similar boost for the Louisa track and field team. Haywood captured gold in the long jump (22-6 ½) at the VHSL Class 4 state indoor track and field championships at Liberty University back in March. He also placed third in the triple jump (44-6 ½) and fifth in the high jump (6-0) for the Lions.
Those performances made Haywood a top target for Norfolk State track Coach Jerry Price and his staff. After visiting with the coaches and talking with his family, the Louisa County product said joining the Spartans program was a no-brainer.
“I made NSU my choice because I wanted to stay in Virginia,” Haywood said. “I also felt it was the best option for the goals I set for myself. I always felt I was a D-I athlete and still feel that way and not only going to an HBCU was my goal for the longest time and I feel NSU will give me a great experience as a student-athlete.”
Input from his family also played a major role in Haywood's decision.
“Knowing they would support me either way made me go with NSU,” Haywood said. “They were excited when I received the offer and even happier when I committed. Speaking with the coaches gave me an excellent feeling about the program, so I felt it was a great choice to make.”
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference is recognized for its top-flight track and field programs and Haywood is excited to be a part of it.
“I like how the program has had success,” he said. “I know I’ll be able to improve because I will have to be at my very best to compete at this level. The coaches have major plans for me. Knowing what I’m capable of, they already feel they can make me an even better performer in my jumping event and also on the track. I feel the future is bright.”
But success on the track wasn’t the only draw to Norfolk State for Haywood.
“I felt NSU was the best school for me to become a better athlete and had more to offer with academics,” he said. “They had what I was looking for. I want to be able to become the best I can be and I felt NSU was the right school to make that possible. Sports is a part of it, but being able to go to a school for academics makes it even better.”
Academically, Haywood plans to major in business marketing.
“It’s always been something I’ve wanted to do, so I look forward to that,” he said. “If possible, I also want to take up law in my near future. Of course, I would love to make the U.S. Olympic team.”
To get to that ultimate goal, Haywood knows he will have to more focused than ever.
“My goal for the next level is staying focused and prepared, because there’s going to be way more distractions then there were in high school,” Haywood said. “I also wanted to take as much coaching as possible, because my goal is to become a champion in the conference and my biggest goal is becoming a national champion. It’s a stretch, but hard work and dedication will get me there.”
Haywood had interest from a number of programs, including offers from Lake Erie College, Virginia State and Virginia Union.
While relieved with his decision, Haywood vows not to become complacent.
“There’s more to becoming an official college athlete and student than that,” Haywood said. “Even when I get past all of this, I still won’t be relaxed because there are other guys coming in doing the exact same events, so I know there’s never time to settle because at the collegiate level, yes, you’re one team, but you’re fighting for a spot so it gives me a good feeling to be here, but the work is never done.”
