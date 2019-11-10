Five Central Virginia football teams will be competing in the Virginia High School League playoffs the season.
The VHSL released its playoff brackets on Sunday, revealing that two local teams will begin the postseason at home, while three will hit the road for their first-round matchups.
Louisa County, which completed its third straight undefeated regular season with a 42-0 victory over Albemarle this past Friday, is the No. 1 seed in Region 4B. The Lions (10-0) will open the playoffs at home against No. 8 seed King George (6-4) on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.. The other matchups in Region 4B are Dinwiddie (5-5) at Monacan (8-2), Huguenot (6-4) at Eastern View (9-1) and Spotsylvania (7-3) at Patrick Henry-Ashland (7-3). Orange County (5-5) made a late playoff push with a strong end to the season, but just missed out on the postseason.
Like Louisa, William Monroe also will begin the playoffs on its home field. The Greene Dragons (6-4), who won six of their final seven games after an 0-3 start, are the No. 4 seed in Region 3B and will host Northwestern District rival Skyline (5-5) in the opening round. William Monroe defeated Skyline 41-27 in the team’s regular season matchup. The other Region 3B matchups are Warren County (2-8) at Goochland (9-1), Central-Woodstock (4-6) at James Monroe (7-3) and George Mason (4-6) at Brentsville (7-3).
Both Western Albemarle (4-6) and Fluvanna County (5-5) made the playoffs in Region 3B and will hit the road for their postseason openers. The Warriors are the No. 8 seed in the region and will travel to top-seeded Heritage-Lynchburg (9-1). The Flucos, who beat Monticello in their regular-season finale to get to .500, are the No. 7 seed and will travel to No. 2 seed Spotswood (10-0).
Brookville (4-6) at Rockbridge County (8-2) and Turner Ashby (6-4) at Liberty Christian (7-3) are the other two matchups in Region 3B.
Albemarle, which finished the regular season with a 3-7 record, will be the No. 6 seed in Region 5D and travel to No. 3 seed Patrick Henry-Roanoke (6-4) in the first round. Mountain View (8-2) is the top seed in Region 5D and will host Stafford (2-8) in its postseason opener. The other Region 5D matchups are William Fleming (3-7) at Harrisonburg (5-5) and Brooke Point (1-9) at North Stafford (6-4).
