MINERAL — Evan Cash was expected to play a pivotal role on the hill and at the plate for the Louisa County baseball team before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the spring high school sports season.
The recent high school graduate will have an opportunity to continue playing baseball at the collegiate level after verbally committing to play at Marymount University in Alexandria.
“I really liked what Marymount offered as far as academics and the location of it,” Cash said. “I like how the program focuses on improving yourself as a ball player, along with improving yourself as a person.”
Cash was a valuable reserve for Louisa County last season as a pitcher and outfielder for Coach Kevin Fisher. He worked hard on his craft in the offseason, especially with the bat, and was primed for a breakout senior campaign.
That versatility didn’t go unnoticed by college coaches, which made him a valuable commodity. Marymount Coach Frank Leoni and his staff saw considerable potential in Cash and approached him about joining their program.
“The coaches plan to bring me in as a two-way player, playing the outfield as well as being on the mound,” Cash said.
With four senior pitchers graduating this spring, Cash could come in and add some needed depth to the rotation as well as contribute at the plate.
In the classroom, Cash plans to major in criminal justice and cyber security. His ultimate goal is to eventually work for the FBI
Cash had opportunities with several college programs, including Salem University in West Virginia as well as Bluefield College. But neither matched the connection he felt with the Saints’ program.
“I really liked the location of Marymount more than the other schools,” Cash said. “Being in the D.C. area would really help with getting a job or internship.”
Now that he’s a high school graduate, Cash is ecstatic about the opportunity that awaits at Marymount.
“It means a lot to me because I’ve always had the dream of playing college baseball,” Cash said. “I felt a little relief after committing because I knew where I would be spending the next four years. I definitely plan to gain some weight and get stronger over the next four years.”
