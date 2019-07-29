There will be a Game 3.
The Covington Lumberjacks staved off elimination and forced a decisive, winner-take-all game with the Charlottesville Tom Sox with a 12-9 win on Monday night in Game 2 of their Valley Baseball League South Division playoff series.
The best-of-3 series is tied 1-1. Game 3 will be Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Charlottesville High School.
Covington forced a Game 3 by cranking out 20 hits and scoring multiple runs in three different innings. Eight different Lumberjacks finished with multiple hits. Jonathan Barditch and Jeff Taylor each had three hits to lead Covington.
The Lumberjacks took a 6-5 lead in the sixth inning on Pedro Nazario solo home run and never trailed again. Covington added two runs in the seventh and four in the eighth to extend its lead with to 12-5 heading into the ninth inning.
The Tom Sox put together a valiant comeback effort in the ninth, scoring four runs, but could not complete the rally. Thomas Francisco went 3-for-5 with three runs scored to lead Charlottesville, which finished with 11 hits.