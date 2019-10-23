Adalee Lynch remembers losing two straight matches to the Western Albemarle volleyball team during the regular season three years ago.
The Albemarle senior outside hitter made certain that wouldn’t happen again in her final matchup against the Warriors on Wednesday night as she led the Patriots to a 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 win.
Lynch turned in a season-high 21 kills, including 11 in the final set as Albemarle (20-3, 10-0 Jefferson District) swept the season series with Western Albemarle (15-10, 7-3).
“It was awesome,” Lynch said. “My last time playing Western my senior year, [this win] really means a lot for sure.”
Maya Winterhoff and Lynch set the tone early, trading opportunities to put the ball away at the net. Winterhoff tallied eight kills and Lynch added five more at the net for the Patriots.
Elaine Haas did the job at the net with two aces and Winterhoff hammered a ball down the line on game point to give Albemarle a 25-23 win in the first set.
Lynch said she and Winterhoff fed off one another in the opening set.
“Me and Maya, being two of the most powerful hitters on the team, we really encourage each other and hype each other up throughout the match,” Lynch said. “We try to just really do our best and try and put as many balls down and come out there with that extra effort.”
Western Albemarle went to work in the second set. Anabelle Pandelli had five service points and two aces and Caity Driver chipped in three kills to give the Warriors a commanding 17-12 lead midway through the game and force an Albemarle timeout
Ragland settled down his team and they responded with an 8-2 run to take the lead. Olivia Turner keyed the run with five service points, including a pair of aces. Lynch added three kills and an ace to put her team back in front.
“We’re always trying to learn lessons, because you’re going to get down in volleyball,” Ragland said. “What I thought happened for us is our servers went in during those moments and really did a great job. First off, getting the ball in, and also making it tough for the receivers to get a good pass.”
The Warriors tried to answer as Driver put away three straight points at the net to trim the lead to 24-23. The momentum would stop there as Driver’s fourth attempt fluttered into the net as Albemarle rallied for a 25-23 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.
Set 3 was again back and forth, with both teams taking charge at various points. Sarah Rhea tallied three points in a row to give Western Albemarle a 17-14 lead.
That’s when Lynch took over the match.
She reeled off four kills and Turner had a beautiful dink that landed in the middle of the Western Albemarle defense for a 20-19 lead. Lynch then closed the match with four kills and served out the final point to secure the sweep.
“It’s so exciting,” Lynch said. “Being able to help my team in that sort of way is amazing.”
Ragland was impressed with the senior’s performance.
“She had a really steady performance for us tonight,” Ragland said. “We were not really in rhythm a lot of the night, and Adalee seemed to take the ball in a lot of different locations and do something well with it and it really helped us out.”
Winterhoff finished with 12 kills and three blocks and Kiera Roach added nine service points as Albemarle extended its Jefferson District winning streak to 40 straight matches.
Brooke Chavez had a team-high nine kills and Driver finished with eight kills and three blocks to lead the Warriors. Rhea added 10 service points, four kills and a pair of aces.
Ragland admits that the two teams make each other better.
“Both teams want it so bad,” Ragland said “I think they go out there and jack themselves up a little too much, so they’re not as free to play as they’d like to, but it sure brings out the best in them.”
