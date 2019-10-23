Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES REACHING THE MID 30S WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND AND CENTRAL AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&