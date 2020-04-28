MADISON — Sophie Adams and the rest of her Madison County softball teammates were set to practice Monday in preparation for their big Bull Run District showdown with Page County on Tuesday.
The senior standout and some of her teammates returned to the softball field Monday night to take part in Be The Light BRD, a celebration being held this week to honor senior athletes who compete at Bull Run District schools.
This week, Madison County and the rest of the district’s member schools will illuminate field lights at their respective schools as a symbol of hope and support for the Class of 2020.
“An event like this helps ease the pain because it is a reminder that the whole community is thinking of us and grieving together,” Bailey Smith said. “It gives us a chance to look back at all the memories we made together and be thankful for the years that we got to play together.”
Lights were turned on at 8:20 p.m. (2020 in military time) and shined for 20 minutes to recognize each program’s seniors after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to close schools for the remainder of the school year.
“It’ just a small way for us to let our seniors know that we are thinking about them,” Madison County athletic director Phil Warren said. “I just think it’s important to let our senior students know that we still care about them, even though we are no longer in a traditional school setting.”
The genesis of the idea came from Tennessee and one of the school systems challenged Clarke County athletic director Casey Childs to do the same in his community.
“He called me up to see if I had any interest in participating,” Warren said. “We decided to put the challenge out to our entire district.”
Khalid West, a three-sport athlete at Madison County is very appreciative.
“It shows that people still think about it and want to honor you for the success you did have while in school,” West said. “They’re always thinking about you and that just means so much.”
West played football and basketball for the Mountaineers this school year and was set to wrap up his high school athletic career this spring as a sprinter and jumper for the track and field team.
He admits that the past six weeks have been hard to comprehend.
“It’s just so upsetting knowing that your last year of high school wasn’t finished,” West said. “The toughest part are workouts during this time. Going to the field, court or track makes you remember everything you did and did not do during your time in school. All the accolades and hard work. It just doesn’t seem real that this can actually happen in the blink of an eye.”
Adams and her senior teammates met at their new softball field to reminisce about their time together.
“It has been really difficult having our softball season end before we really even got started,” she said. “I know it’s out of our control, but it’s really hard to think everything we are missing out on in our senior year. Also, not being able to play our last season on our new field really stinks.”
The Madison County softball team has reached the state tournament in each of the past three years. This group of Mountaineers won a VHSL Class 2 state title as freshmen and were eager to cap their careers with another trip to Radford.
“It is extremely tough to have my senior year end like this,” senior catcher Cassie Smith said. “This isn’t how it’s supposed to go. As a freshman, we would all help out and watch senior night and realize how special it was. Senior year is supposed to be the best time of your life. We were all looking forward to our senior year. It really sucks we won’t be able to go to states together one last time.”
Morgan Clark, a senior outfielder, said Monday night was the first time the seniors had been together in nearly six weeks.
“The toughest part has to be playing our last scrimmage at Warren County and not knowing that was the last time I would wear my Madison jersey and losing the memories that we would have made throughout the rest of the season,” she said.
For Clark, the season had special meaning. She planned to honor the season to her grandmother, Mildred “Millie” Holland, who had died on her birthday in February.
“This was supposed to be our year,” she said. “I wanted to dedicate the year to my grandmother. She would always come to the games and cheer me on and be there for me. I wish I could’ve played for her.”
Abi Tanner, a three-sport standout at Madison County, has played 10 seasons of sports at Madison County and was looking forward to one final journey with the softball team.
She led the Mountaineers' volleyball team to the state semifinals in the fall before playing basketball this past winter. The senior said this spring was going to be special.
“It’s hard to not have a closing to playing sports through Madison County High School,” Tanner said. “Sports were my first love and now that they are over, it’s very hard to accept. The toughest part is definitely knowing that I will never play on a competitive team sport ever again. It’s done forever and that is very sad”
Smith, another multi-sport standout at Madison, agreed.
“It has been heartbreaking to have our last year end like this, especially since we had set our hopes high and had been working for another state championship run,” Smith said. “The toughest part of me has been trying to accept that I will not get to play my last season with some of the girls I have been playing with since I was little and had become best friends.”
Connor Houser, a senior pitcher who will play at Shenandoah University next spring, said he was looking forward to taking the hill again for the Mountaineers.
“It has been really tough as a senior, having my final high school season cut short is really unfortunate,” he said. “Especially for the guys that don’t have the opportunity to play at the higher level. I really feel for them. The toughest part has been finding something to fill the time with.”
Senior Emily Seale, who will pitch for Virginia Wesleyan next spring, was happy to spend one final moment with her teammates.
“It has been really hard getting used to the fact that we lost our senior season,” Seale said. “This is something that we have worked hard all our lives for. This event means the world to me because it truly shows how much everybody truly cares about us and the massive support given by our community.”
