Jacob Sacra ended his high school wrestling career in storybook fashion on Saturday.
The Madison County wrestler pinned Marion's Will Moss to win the 285-pound state championship at the VHSL Class 2 state meet in Salem. After winning the state championship, Sacra shared a special embrace with his father, longtime Madison County wrestling coach Mike Sacra, who was coaching his final match for the Mountaineers.
Earlier this month, Mike Sacra announced that he was stepping down as Madison County wrestling coach after 28 years at the helm. On Saturday, he watched as his son stood on top of the podium at the Salem Civic Center after reaching the pinnacle of high school wrestling.
Saturday's state championship capped a special senior season for Jacob Sacra, who also won the Region 2B championship and the Bull Run District championship. Sacra also was named Bull Run District wrestler of the year.
