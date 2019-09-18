MADISON — Emily Seale has been an all-state performer for the Madison County softball team for the past three years.
The senior pitcher hopes to continue her dominance at the collegiate level next year at Division III powerhouse Virginia Wesleyan College. Seale recently committed to the Marlins.
“I love the softball program,” Seale said. “They have a great coach who really cares about the team. I also like that he recruits highly skilled players and they are able to compete against Division I teams. They have been national champions two times out of the last three years.”
Seale visited a number of programs last year, but said she immediately found a home at the Virginia Beach school.
“I visited lots of Division I, II and III schools and Virginia Wesleyan was always my No. 1 choice, without a doubt,” she said. “It is small and the students all know each other and look out for one another.”
She quickly forged a strong relationship with Marlins coach Brandon Elliott and the rest of the team. She was recruited as a pitcher and is expected to challenge for playing time in the circle.
“I plan to work hard to be the best I can be and hope to earn a starting position,” Seale said.
In the classroom, Seale plans to pursue a career as an educator and hopes to return home to Madison County to become a teacher.
“I chose Virginia Wesleyan because it is a small school with a great education program with the option to complete my Masters there as well,” Seale said. “With all the dual enrollment credits I will enter with, I will be able to start my masters at the beginning of my fourth year.”
Seale’s high school resume is impressive.
The 2019 Central Virginia softball player of the year guided the Mountaineers to their second VHSL Class 2 state championship game appearance in three years.
In the circle, she posted a 15-1 record and struck out 164 batters in 115.1 innings of work and limited opponents to a .166 batting average to take home VHSL Class 2 first team all-state honors. In addition, Seale hit the game-winning home run against Lebanon to secure a berth in the state title game.
With her college decision finalized, Seale can’t wait to get back on the diamond with her Madison teammates to embark on another state championship run.
“Now I am able to play without pressure, have fun and just work on getting better,” she said. “My goals are to work hard, play together as a team and bring home another state championship.”
Seale is excited about the next chapter of her career.
“It means the world to me to be able to play at the next level,” Seale said. “It is my passion and what I love to do the most. It is a great reward for all the time and hard work I have put toward playing softball for the past 13 years.”
