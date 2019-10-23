MADISON — Katelyn Chung took up soccer in first grade after her family moved to Central Virginia.
More than a decade later, the senior’s love for the beautiful game has landed her an opportunity at the next level. Chung has verbally committed to play soccer at Upper Iowa University.
“Playing at the next level is [special],” Chung said. “It means I get to keep playing the sport that I’ve loved since the day I moved to Madison County.”
Chung ran track last spring for the Mountaineers, but is expected to play soccer next spring.
The senior said Upper Iowa University was a perfect fit for her.
“After visiting the school, it just felt like home,” Chung said. “It reminds me a lot of Madison, a small town, but there’s enough going on to keep me occupied.”
During her visit, she met with the coaches and players and felt an instant connection.
“I loved the team,” Chung said. “They were so welcoming and nice. The team is filled with people from all over the world, so I’m learning all these other cultures.”
The coaching staff projects Chung as an attacking midfielder or wing in their system. The Madison County product is thrilled with the opportunity.
“This wasn’t a difficult decision at all,” she said. “Everything about the school is what I love. It’s small, the team in genuinely amazing. My coach used to coach at Liberty University, so he knows that I grew up in a small town.”
Chung also is eager to get on the field and show what she can do.
“I want to learn new skills and different ways to play,” she said. “
The senior is uncertain of what she plans to study in college, but as of now she plans to major in business with a possible minor in criminal justice.
“Thinking about what I’d do after college is really hard,” she said. “I’m the type of person to worry about the present and not too far ahead.”
That philosophy should help her this spring as she joins the Madison County girls soccer team for her senior season.
“After committing, it’s given me lots of relief, but it’s only because God oriented this for me,” Chung said. “It’s a relief because I just have to focus on keeping my grades up, while other students have to stress about applying and getting accepted.”
Chung credits her support system, including her dad and brothers, as well as Toby Allen, David Hamilton, Mark Callahan and Madison County soccer coach Bruce Parker for helping her through this journey.
“I know a lot of athletes say that they couldn’t get her because of their coaches and their parents, but it means something completely different to me,” Chung said. “My parents are by far my biggest supporters and I couldn’t be more thankful. Getting to this point in my life has taken a couple of really dedicated people in my life to help out and I thank them so much.”
