Saturday marks the final time that Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key will take the floor at John Paul Jones Arena for a game as Virginia Cavaliers.
While their appearances as players in UVa’s home arena are nearing an end, the on-court impact of the duo won’t soon be forgotten.
Diakite made one of the most memorable shots in Virginia basketball history when he made a buzzer beater to send Virginia’s Elite Eight matchup with Purdue into overtime. The Cavaliers won and went on to win the 2018-19 national championship.
Years prior, the Guinea native was playing his high school basketball at Blue Ridge School in St. George. He was clearly athletic, but also a raw prospect adjusting to life in the United States.
“He went to Blue Ridge and he wasn’t even speaking English that well,” UVa head coach Tony Bennett remembered.
Bennett said “there’s always been that contagious, joyful spirit in him where he’s always smiling and filled with so much energy” but that it took time for Diakite to develop into the NBA prospect he is today.
Like many Cavaliers, Diakite redshirted his first season. During the 2016-17 season, Diakite took the floor in 32 games and averaged 3.8 points per game. He showcased his ability mostly on the defensive end, blocking 1.2 shots per game.
The next season, Diakite found more time on the court. He showcased improved offensive moves and a more consistent shooting stroke. In 2018-19, Diakite became a force, especially in the NCAA Tournament. He opened the Big Dance with a 17-point, nine-rebound performance and ended it with nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks in the national championship game.
In between, he excelled.
He scored 14 in the win over Purdue and swatted five shots in the Final Four win over Auburn.
This season, Diakite looks the part of an NBA player.
He’s showcased improved 3-point shooting, a lethal mid-range jumper and shot-blocking ability. When Diakite came to Virginia, he was still learning how to play basketball well. In his redshirt senior season, he’s the go-to option when UVa needs a basket.
“Just so thankful, and Mamadi has made so many big plays for us down the stretch this year where he’s had to make some key buckets, key decisions, key plays,” Bennett said. “I’ve been really proud of him for that.”
Key serves a different role than Diakite.
The Alabama transfer has often gone unheralded in his second season with the Cavaliers. Key quietly leads the team in rebounding with 7.4 per game and ranks second on the team in scoring with an average of 10 points per contest. He’s also third on the team in blocks and ranks second in steals behind only Kihei Clark.
In recent games, Key acts as the backup point guard when Clark leaves the floor. He’s been a Swiss Army knife for the Cavaliers.
“His experience, his physicality, his competitiveness have been so helpful,” Bennett said. “I’m so glad how it worked out with the transfer situation.”
Key’s contributions, both offensively and defensively, help the Cavaliers this season, but Bennett will remember Key most for his play in the national title game.
Even with De’Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome all on the roster a season ago, Key shined in the championship game against Texas Tech. He finished with six points and a team-high 10 rebounds as the team’s sixth man. He also blocked a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer in regulation to send the game to overtime.
His dunk in the final 20 seconds sealed the overtime victory for the Cavaliers.
“In a big situation on the biggest stage, bright lights, he was so good with his rebounding, defense, making key plays,” Bennett said. “I think of that, him being such a catalyst in us being able to win a championship last year.”
Both Diakite and Key will play their final home game for UVa on Saturday against No. 10 Louisville. The players aren’t focused on their home careers coming to an end, though.
“I was not thinking about it,” Diakite said after beating Duke in the penultimate home game of his career. “I’m thinking about the end result and that’s getting a trophy on the way out. Not just one trophy, we can get all of them with the way that this team is doing. Whether it was my last game or my first to last, it doesn’t matter. We consider every game the same way.”
Diakite’s eyes remained locked onto the next opponent. While the redshirt senior stays focused, plenty of UVa fans and maybe even Bennett will take at least a few moments Saturday to reminisce about their seniors.
“Good young men that have impacted this program of course on the court,” Bennett said, “but as coaches always say — and I hope it’s sincere and this is sincere — they’re really good teammates and they’re really good people as far as caring about other things beyond basketball.”
