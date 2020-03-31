Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key saw their collegiate careers cut short by the cancellation of postseason events, but missing the ACC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament doesn’t mean the end of their basketball playing careers. Both players hold aspirations of playing in the NBA.
The NBA Draft, which is scheduled for June 25, could potentially be thrown off by the league’s current postponement. With the potential resumption of the NBA season unknown, it makes everything with the draft even less certain.
How will teams work players out? Will the NBA Draft be delayed? There are more questions than answers for players like Diakite and Key, who are just hoping to prepare as well as they can with gyms closed across much of the country.
“All I do is stay at home, stay away from people,” Diakite said. “I just started working out at John Paul Jones Arena by myself.”
The redshirt senior who made the All-ACC defensive team and earned All-ACC second team honors in his final season is projected as a late second-round pick by a few media outlets. He offers tremendous size and defensive ability, and his shooting took a dramatic step forward this season. The combination of elite defense and improved offense make him an enticing prospect.
Key, on the other hand, isn’t expected to be drafted. Given his defensive prowess, size and rebounding ability, he’s still an NBA prospect who could compete for a roster spot over the offseason or land in the G-League next season. Without the standard offseason coming as schedule, it’s tougher to know how to impress professional organizations in the coming months.
With gyms around the country closed, both athletes are trying to get creative. Diakite is taking advantage of access to JPJ Arena, while Key took two weeks off to rest before trying to jump back into a workout routine. He’s also hoping to meet with NBA teams at some point down the road if possible.
“I’ve started working out, get some workouts with NBA teams,” Key said. “All that has to get figured out. Right now, it’s a big unknown. My agent, he’s with BDA Sports, we just kind of take it day by day.”
Taking the situation day-by-day is about all Key can do. At this point, players are forced to rely on their game tape to draw the attention of scouts. Key finished the season averaging 9.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He was excellent defensively and is one of the better rebounders in the ACC.
NBA teams will likely want to see improved shooting from Key, who shot just 18.5% on his 65 attempts from the 3-point line this year. He also shot 58.4% from the free-throw line. For a small forward, those shooting numbers leave something to be desired.
Showing professional teams that he can improve those marks would help Key’s chances of making an NBA roster, as his defensive ability and rebounding prowess make him a valuable roster piece.
Diakite, on the other hand, showcased a much-improved offensive game this season. The improved offensive showing helped boost Diakite into the NBA Draft discussion.
The lengthy forward led the team in scoring with 13.7 points per game, and he made 20 shots from beyond the arc. He shot 36.4% from 3-point range and converted 75.4% of his free throws. Diakite accepted a larger role this season, becoming the No. 1 scoring threat on the floor for UVa. He embraced the role and maintained defensive excellence, which puts him in the NBA Draft discussion.
“I’m hearing some good stuff about myself,” Diakite said. “All I can say is that I’m a player. Wherever you want to play me, I’m ready for. I’m just here to do the job.”
Diakite’s projection to the NBA is interesting. He flashed the ability to guard small forwards at times this season, and he also has the size and length to play power forward. If a team goes with a small lineup, he’s capable of sliding to the center position.
Both Diakite and Key remain steadfast in their dreams of playing professionally. While the current state of basketball is uncertain, and their UVa careers were cut short, they’re doing their best to prepare for the next stage of their athletic careers.
“I want to make it professional,” Diakite said. “That was my dream since I was very young, so I think this chapter is pretty much over now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.