MADISON — Martha Apple has been a double-double machine for the William Monroe girls basketball team through the first four games of the season.
The senior forward recorded her third straight double-double Thursday night to lead the Greene Dragons to a convincing 52-28 victory at Madison County.
The Thomas Jefferson University signee scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as William Monroe (4-0) swept the season series with the Mountaineers. She was a perfect 14 of 14 from the free-throw line and also chipped in three steals and a pair of blocks in the win.
Being the go-to target offensively is nothing new for Apple. She assumed that role midway through last season following the injury to all-state performer Sam Brunelle and blossomed into the Northwestern District Player of the Year.
William Monroe coach Jess Stafford said that spotlight has only benefited Apple this season.
“That helped prepare her for this year, so in a lot of ways, it was the best thing to happen for us this year is to go through those growing pains a year ago, so know she’s ready,” Stafford said. “She knows she’s going to get double-teamed. She knows that she’s going to get beat up, so she worked really hard over the summer understanding that’s coming.”
Stafford’s team did a great job of spreading the wealth in the opening quarter.
Four different players registered points as the Greene Dragons jumped out to a commanding 12-2 lead.
Madison County (2-3) responded in the second quarter thanks to some quality plays from its backcourt. Lindsay McDaniel scored seven points in the quarter and Sterlyn Woodward added four more as the Mountaineers trimmed the lead to 17-13 with 3:04 left in the half.
“Madison is always tough to play,” Stafford said. “They battle. Every time we see them, we know it’s going to be a dog fight. The score never indicates how difficult the game really is. It’s always physical, the fans are always involved and the kids are always really hyped up to play. They came out a lot more intense this time around and they did a good job.”
William Monroe regained momentum just before halftime as Apple scored four points and Ella Weaver knocked down a pull-up jumper to stretch the lead to 23-15 at intermission.
Despite the Madison comeback, Stafford said the message at halftime was simple.
“The game is a little tight, you just have to breathe,” Stafford said. “It’s a rivalry game and we knew they were going to come to fight a battle. We just have to believe in who we are and the things that we do right. Lean our defense, relax, play loose, share the ball, so I just think we slipped on our identity there a little bit, but it’s early in the season and we’ve still got a lot to learn and a lot to work on.”
That showed in the third quarter as the Greene Dragons clamped down defensively and limited Madison County to just one field goal and held the Mountaineers scoreless for the final 6:30 of the period.
Apple was the difference on the other end, scoring 10 points, and Chloe Rush added a layup at the end of the quarter to give Monroe a 36-18 lead.
The Mountaineers regained their legs in the final frame but it wasn’t enough to overtake William Monroe.
McDaniel finished with nine points to lead Madison County. Sophia Adams and Woodward tallied six points apiece in the loss.
Weaver contributed 11 points, five steals and three assist to give William Monroe two players in double figures. Hailey Morris had six points and five assists and Iyanna Carey knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the win.
