Mary Blake is stepping down as the girls lacrosse coach at St. Anne's-Belfield, the school announced on Wednesday.
Blake, who is a Virginia Lacrosse Hall of Famer, will remain at STAB and continue to serve as the school's Associate Athletic Director for Operations and coach of the Grades 7 & 8 field hockey team, the school said.
Blake has led the Saints' varsity girls lacrosse program for the past 32 years, amassing a 444-106-3 record and three state championships.
Under Blake's guidance, St. Anne's Belfield has produced more than 20 lacrosse All-Americans and won 14 LIS championships as well as 15 Dogwood titles. Blake also earned 12 Lacrosse Coach of the Year honors.
Blake's successor is someone familiar with the Central Virginia lacrosse scene. Megan Long, a former Virginia lacrosse player, takes over as STAB's new coach.
Long, who served as an assistant coach on Blake's staff during the 2015 season, played in two national championship games during her time with the Cavaliers and was on the United States Developmental Team for two seasons.
In high school, Long was a two-time a U.S. Lacrosse All-American and won three state championships at Moorestown High School in New Jersey. In addition to a stellar playing career, Long also is an accomplished high school lacrosse coach.
During her time as the head coach at John Burroughs School in St. Louis, Long's teams captured three state championships.
Long, whose maiden name is O'Malley, is married to former St. Anne's-Belfield and Virginia football star Chris Long, who recently retired from the NFL after winning two Super Bowls.
