20191205_cdp_sports_prephoops166.JPG

Western Albemarle guard/forward Vakirah Barbour (left) looks for an opening in a game against Covenant in Crozet.

 ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS

The Western Albemarle High School girls basketball program announced the matchups for its fourth annual Play For Preemies Showcase on Tuesday.

This season’s showcase, which will take place on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Western Albemarle High School in Crozet, will feature 12 teams, including five from Central Virginia and four from the Shenandoah Valley.

Here is a look at this year’s matchups:

» 11 a.m. — Riverheads vs. Monticello

» 12:45 p.m. — Culpeper vs. East Rockingham

» 2:30 p.m. — Faith Christian vs. Broadway

» 4:15 p.m. — Jefferson Forest vs. William Monroe

» 6 p.m. — Fluvanna County vs. St. Anne’s-Belfield

» 7:45 p.m. — Buffalo Gap vs. Western Albemarle

The event’s goal is to raise awareness and funds for premature birth at the UVa Children’s Hospital in Charlottesville and Carilion Clinic Children’s Hospital in Roanoke.

Western Albemarle girls basketball coach Kris Wright and his wife Heather’s children were born premature. That prompted the WAHS girls’ basketball program to begin the Play For Preemies Showcase.

In the first three years of the showcase, the program donated $12,800 to the hospitals, including $6,100 from last year’s event.

Admission for the Play For Preemies Showcase is $10, which covers all six games.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments