Megan and Daniel Mathes have always been close. The fraternal twins were born minutes apart and have remained inseparable throughout their teenage years.
That will continue this fall. Both Albemarle seniors have verbally committed to play soccer at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.
“I was able to find great balance between academics, the sport I love and my faith, all in one,” Megan Mathes said.
The twins are no strangers to Grove City College. Their older siblings, Jonathan and Abby Mathes, also twins, played for the Wolverines from 2012-2015 after outstanding high school soccer careers at Albemarle.
“Just from visiting them when I was younger, I automatically fell in love with the community that the school offers, as well as the older feel that the campus has,” Megan said.
Daniel, the older of the twins by roughly 30 minutes, said that familiarity with the program played a big part in his decision.
“The older set of twins in my family played on the soccer team, which put the school toward the top of my list at the start of the application process,” Daniel said. “However, I had decided early on that I’d only attend there if I could get a spot on the soccer team.”
The twins have had decorated high school careers at Albemarle.
Megan captured a pair of VHSL Class 5 state championships as a midfielder and defender, while Daniel was a key cog during the Patriots' run to the 2018 state title as a center back.
Megan said Grove City was a perfect fit for her, both academically and athletically.
“The program had a great team culture,” Megan said. “They are like a family, on and off the field. Also, their ability to push each other harder and harder every day is something I really wanted in a team. The coaches liked my versatility, as well as my pass-first mentality.”
She had opportunities to play at several programs, including Virginia Wesleyan, Mary Washington and Franklin & Marshall, but admitted that the Wolverines’ program checked off all her boxes.
“I want to make sure I am able to find the right balance between school and soccer early on, as well as absorbing everything I can from the upperclassmen on the team,” Megan said. “Honestly, I am so blessed to be able to do this since it has been a goal of mine ever since I was little.”
Daniel said that Grove City was the only program to actively recruit him to play soccer. He made the eight-hour trek to the campus, located about 60 miles north of Pittsburgh, for ID camps and to meet the team and coaches.
“I knew without much of a doubt that it was a program I wanted to be a part of,” Daniel said. “A few months later, I got a call from the coach with an offer for a center back role.”
Not only do Megan and Daniel play the same sport, but they have similar interests academically. The twins both want to major in biochemistry and Megan hopes to eventually study pre-med.
Daniel had academic interest from a number of schools, including Virginia, but believed the mix of academics and athletics offered by Grove City was perfect for him.
“That offer was a massive blessing, especially because it made my college decision much easier,” he said. “It has a strong chemistry program with great professors. Furthermore, it was an added plus that my sister would be there with me since we’ve been so close throughout our childhood.”
That close bond will continue in college.
“Honestly, in the back of my mind growing up, I always assumed we would go to the same school,” Megan said. “But as we got closer to decision making, I wasn’t so sure if he would be coming with me. I am so excited though to be able to have my best friend since Day 1 with me for the next four years.”
With their college decision finalized, both are excited about what the future will bring.
“It feels like a huge relief just to have the ability to keep playing the sport that has helped shape me into the person I am today,” Megan said. “Even though I do have a lot of work to do to be ready for preseason. After meeting some of the other incoming freshman, it definitely reassured me that I made the right choice.”
Daniel agreed.
“I hope to be an important part of Grove City’s defense, but there’s a lot of work that I’ll need to do to reach that goal, especially in these next few months,” he said. “For now, I am happy to know that my soccer career isn’t over quite yet and that I’ll have the next four years to enjoy the sport that I love.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.