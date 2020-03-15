Who says you can’t go home again?
Matt Hicks started his high school football coaching career in 2009 as an assistant coach at Monticello. More than a decade later, the 37-year coach is returning to MHS to become the school’s fifth varsity football coach.
“Monticello is a special place to me,” Hicks said. “It’s where I started my career as a coach in Virginia. It’s the community where my family and I live. Monticello is home.”
Hicks began his coaching career at Monticello under former coach Brud Bicknell and remained on staff when Rodney Redd took over as head coach. During his five years at Monticello, the Mustangs made three regional playoff appearances.
“The thing I remember most is what the program looks like at its best,” Hicks said. “The excitement in the community for football. I remember the group of amazing individuals that put so much time and effort in making that a special place to be. I remember as an elementary teacher how all my students wanted to grow up and play for the Mustangs and I want that to always be the case.”
Hicks also coached varsity boys basketball and lacrosse during his tenure at Monticello before leaving to pursue a college coaching job. He spent one year at Virginia State University before returning to Central Virginia to serve as an assistant at Albemarle High School.
He spent the past four years as the head coach at Nelson County, where he helped rebuild the program. Last season, Hicks guided the Governors to a 4-6 record.
“I have loved my time at Nelson County,” Hicks said. “It is a very special place. One of the biggest lessons I learned early is that, for sustained success, you need lots of teamwork and everyone working toward a common goal. That includes administrators, teachers, coaches, community members and, of course, players. We worked very hard to develop that at Nelson County. I know at its best, Monticello has had that teamwork and I am excited to work to strengthen it.”
Hicks takes over for Jeff Lloyd, who announced in November that he was retiring after five seasons at the helm of the Mustangs.
Athletic director Matthew Pearman said the search for a new coach was an extensive one that included a candidate pool that included coaches that had won district and regional championships.
Pearman said Hicks’ vision and connection with the program made him a perfect fit for the job.
“Family. Dedication. Community. Respect. Motivation. Energy.— these are the types of words that kept coming up through our interview process, more-so than X’s and O’s,” Pearman said. “The playbook is important, however we believe that a commitment to developing high character student-athletes that contribute positively to their team, school and community will breed success on the field in terms of wins and losses, and offer successes in the classroom and beyond as well.”
Monticello could return as many as 29 underclassmen from last year’s squad, including all-district quarterback Malachi Fields. In addition, nearly 40 freshmen participated on the junior varsity squad last season.
“I want people to see a team that plays fast and with passion for the game,” Hicks said. “I believe it’s key when we talk philosophy, that at the core, we are developing strategy to put our student-athletes in the best position to maximize their talents. We will work hard as a staff to develop a strategy that focused on our players.”
Pearman agreed.
“Coach Hicks has a great understanding of the diverse population of students that Monticello serves,” Pearman said. “He is organized, has the ability to set goals and communicate clearly. He will undoubtedly be a leader not only for our football team, but in our school building and in our community.”
Another thing that made this job so attractive for Hicks was the number of coaches and former players that continue to support the program.
“When you look at the staff at Monticello, it really speaks to how special of a place it is,” he said. “You have some coaches there that have been a part of Mustang football since the school opened. You also have other coaches that are former players from some of the best eras of Mustang football who believe in the program and community enough to come back and serve those young people. Still others have seen what the potential of Monticello is and they want to be a part of something special. I know I will rely on all of them as we begin this journey together.”
The new coach is eager to get started.
Hicks hopes to meet with the players as soon as they return to school following the current hiatus as the community deals with the coronavirus. He has already reached out to several people about plans for the offseason program, including weightlifting sessions and spring conditioning for anyone not playing another sport, as well as 7-on-7 competitions.
“I’m excited to begin work as soon as possible,” Hicks said. "I want to be there to support our spring athletes and build those relationships. I am ready to work, but I recognize that this may take some time with the recent issues on a global level.”
Pearman said Hicks’ return to Monticello has been well-received.
“Our community should see an engagement unlike what we’ve seen in a long time.,” Pearman said. “We want our alumni to come back, join us at games, visit practices. We want families in southern Albemarle County to bring their children to games on Friday nights and cheer for their local high school heroes. We want parents to feel comfortable watching the team practice, and welcome the support of anyone in our community who believes in the power of high school football to captivate and energize our entire school and community.”
As for Hicks, he's thrilled to be back in Albemarle County.
“This is an opportunity to serve the community I love in such an important way,” Hicks said. “It’s a chance to build up the young people in a community where my family lives and will grow. Words can’t describe how exciting and humbling this opportunity is.”
