Mikey Moyers won the Charlottesville City Golf Championship in impressive fashion on Sunday, winning the annual event by nine strokes.
The former William Monroe High School and Virginia Tech golfer shot a 4-under 67 during the final round at Meadowcreek Golf Course to finish the tournament at 11-under 202.
Moyers was steady and stellar throughout the three-round tournament, shooting a 3-under 68 on Friday, followed by a 67 on Saturday then another 67 on Sunday. He was the only golfer in the tournament to shoot in the 60s in all three rounds.
Steve DeMasters placed second after shooting a 73 on Sunday to finish the tournament at 2-under 211. Moyers and Masters were the only two players in the tournament to finish under par.
Taylor Ratliff finished third at even-par 213, while former Charlottesville High School standout and Central Virginia prep golfer of the year A.J. Stouffer and Scott Garrison tied for fourth at 3-over 216.
Philip Mahone (4-over 217), Chuck Crenshaw (10-over 223), Jeff Toms (11-over 224), Killian Donnelly (14-over 227) and Kyle Record (15-over 228) rounded out the top 10.
Moyers, who led by four strokes after Saturday’s second round, steadily pulled away over the final 18 holes and was the only player to shoot in the 60s during Sunday’s final round.