Those outside of the Miller girls basketball team's huddle may never know what head coach James Braxton said to his team on Thursday.
But the words he spoke during a timeout with just under six minutes remaining in the first half rejuvenated the Mavericks, who looked sluggish defensively to open their home contest against Roanoke Catholic.
Following the timeout, the Mavericks went on a 14-2 run to pull away from the Celtics, who were able to keep the contest close in the opening quarter. Miller junior Shauna Russell hit two 3-pointers, including a bucket almost immediately after the break that initiated the run and set the tone for Miller’s 64-31 victory.
“We did start slow,” Braxton said after the game. “We didn’t make some shots that we sometimes make but we kind of responded and pulled away a little bit but just didn’t execute the way we wanted to.”
In addition to the scoring outburst, Miller’s defense became much more aggressive after implementing its full court press, which generated multiple steals from Russell and Olivia Wagner and led to offensive opportunities for the Mavericks. A 3-pointer just before intermission from Celtics freshman Alex Nance was the only field goal in the second quarter for Roanoke Catholic.
Following the halftime break, Miller controlled the third quarter on both ends of the court as it outscored Roanoke Catholic 23-6 in the period. Treys from Nance and Maggie Clark were the only baskets the Celtics managed to convert in the third quarter.
“I think we went into the game complacent,” Russell said. “We came out of halftime thinking we needed to work more together and get our heads into the game…I was happy with how I did but I think that I could of done a lot better at the start.”
Russell scored nine points in the quarter and finished with a game-high 19 points for Miller. Wagner added eight of her 12 total points in the frame.
“Olivia [Wagner] is pretty consistent and she can shoot it,” Braxton said. “She had good hands and keeps her hands in the passing lane and Shauna [Russell] can really shoot. That was kind of the difference in the first half.
“In the second half, we got our hands a little more active and were able to pull away. The first half we were not real active and gave up a lot of offensive rebounds, which gave them second chances.”
Presleigh Braxton ended the quarter with a pull-up 3-pointer that appeared to signify she had found her shooting stroke after being cold from the field most of the game up to that point. The freshman added six more points in the final quarter and finished the night with 12. Talia Prosper rounded out the double-figure scorers for Miller with 11 points.
Nance led Roanoke Catholic with nine points, while Clark added eight points.
The Miller girls will be back in action on Friday against Middleburg Academy as they prepare to wind down their regular season before postseason action begins.
“We just have to keep gelling a little bit and we’ve got to learn how to play good basketball, finding each other and just being good teammates, finding open shooters and just know the game,” Braxton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.