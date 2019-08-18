Jack Marshall came to The Miller School several years ago with the goal of winning state championships and playing at the next level.
The Mavericks' rising senior first baseman has checked all of his boxes.
Several months after helping Miller win its third straight VISAA Division II state championship, Marshall verbally committed to play baseball at Roanoke College.
“It means a lot to be blessed to play at the next level,” Marshall said. “Not a lot of kids get to do this and I am fortunate that God gave me the skills to make this happen. It’s a blessing and I couldn’t be more thankful for the coaches that believed in me since the beginning.”
Marshall joined the Mavericks’ program for his sophomore season and quickly made a name for himself. He earned a starting spot at first base and helped Miller win back-to-back VISAA Division II state championships.
Following his junior campaign, Marshall decided to reclassify to give himself more time to develop his skills. But a series of injuries in the offseason, including a concussion, a high ankle-sprain and two torn ligaments in his foot, forced him to miss a 13 games last spring.
“It was the hardest experience of my life,” he said. “I couldn’t walk on my own for almost three months. I couldn’t hit, throw, lift run or anything. It took a toll on me, but now I feel like that has prepared me to face adversity and overcome those obstacles.”
The year ended on a high note for Marshall, who took home all-conference honors and was a key cog down the stretch in the Mavericks' third straight state championship.
When healthy, there’s no question Marshall can be a productive member of any lineup. During his three years at Miller, he’s batted .346 with 69 hits, 89 runs scored and 32 RBI. In 2018, he was an all-state performer for the Mavericks.
This offseason, Marshall's main focus was finding the right opportunity to play baseball at the next level. He had interest from several Division II and Division III schools, but really found a home at Roanoke College.
“Roanoke was the school of my choice because I instantly had a connection with the coaching staff when I visited,” Marshall said. "The new assistant, Coach [Cam] Cassady, also coached at Benedictine prior, so we formed a good relationship on the field before he took the job at Roanoke. The campus was not too big, but had everything you needed. The academics are phenomenal and I can say the same about the baseball. I am excited to join Coach Matt [McGuire] and the Maroons in the fall of 2020.”
Another thing that set Roanoke apart from other programs was the facilities. The Maroons share a ball park with the Salem Red Sox, a Class A-Advanced minor league affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, and the idea of playing on the same field that so many aspiring big leaguers have played on was intriguing.
“It’s a beautiful minor league ballpark with seating all around,” he said. “I knew I was going to like the playing surface, but there were so many other things that I liked about the program.”
Marshall praised the program’s commitment to academics. He plans to major in Kinesiology or Criminal Justice. After college, he would love to pursue a career in professional baseball, but if that doesn’t work out, he’d like seek a career as an FBI agent or a sports trainer.
On the field, Roanoke plays in the always tough Old Dominion Athletic Conference and is regularly in the hunt to play in the Division III College World Series.
“The coaches really like my bat,” Marshall said. “They think I am a good left-handed hitter that can drive it to any part of the field. I think I can be an instant impact in this winning environment they have put together in the next few years.”
With his college decision determined, Marshall said he can now focus on his senior year.
“I did feel a sense of relief when I got off the phone with Coach Mac, but in reality, it’s only begun now because everything you’ve been working for has paid off,” Marshall said. “But there are going to be 40 other people trying to get on the field when I get to campus and I just have to make sure I am in the best shape to excel and start my freshman year.”
As for Miller, there’s also one more thing left to accomplish.
“My goal heading into my last high school season is to 4-peat states,” he said. “We are moving up to Division I and it’ll be a change but a change we wanted. The competition will be tougher and ultimately make us better as players as well.”