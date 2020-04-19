Gabe Jimerson was a productive force for the Miller School boys basketball team this winter as a spot-up shooter and rebounder.
That skill set should serve him at the college level. The senior recently committed to play basketball at California University of Pennsylvania.
“It means a lot to me,” Jimerson said. “I have been working to make it to this level my whole life and it definitely feels good.”
The 6-foot-7 forward averaged nine points and eight rebounds a game this season for a Miller program that reached the VISAA Division II state quarterfinals. He shot 38% from 3-point range and converted 85% of his attempts from the free-throw line in his first season for the Mavericks.
Jimerson hopes to be just as productive with the Vulcans.
“The most intriguing thing about Cal U for me was how well I fit into their system and the things they run,” Jimerson said. “It is a great fit.”
After a great visit with Coach Danny Sancomb and his staff, Jimerson believed he could be a difference-maker for this team.
“I like their style of play,” Jimerson said. “I think with my skill set, I will thrive in their system. One of the biggest things they liked about me is my versatility. Being able to dribble, pass and shoot.”
The senior forward had interest from a number of programs, but Cal U was the only school to offer him a scholarship.
“This choice was quite easy for me,” Jimerson said. “I had a lot of guidance from [Miller] Coach Jack Meriwether this year and he had a lot of great things to say about their program. The main thing being how well I fit into the system and style of play.”
Although he only attended Miller School for one year, Jimerson admitted that his time on “The Hill” was special.
“Thanks to Coach Jack Meriwether and Colby Summers for pushing me every day to be the best I can be, both on and off the court,” Jimerson said. “Thank you to Clarence, TK, Q, Amir, Chaz, John and David for being great teammates and making this season the best high school season I have had. I wish you all the best."
The support for Jimerson also extended beyond Alumni Gym.
“Thank you to the Miller School community for always making me feel welcome and making my time here feel like home,” Jimerson said. “Thank you to all of my teachers this year for helping me learn and continue to learn new things.”
Now with his college plans solidified, Jimerson can’t wait to get to work on the next phase of his life.
“I’d like to thank the Lord above for helping me on this journey and for always watching over me,” Jimerson said. “It definitely feels nice to know where I’m going, but the work does not stop here. The main goal for me is to work the hardest every single day, and try and be the best basketball player I can be and let everything work itself out.”
