Morgan Parsons is always up for a challenge.
As an eighth-grader, she joined the Miller School’s boys lacrosse team and held her own as a mainstay for the Mavericks.
Four years later, the soon-to-be 17-year-old is excited about the next chapter of her career after committing to play lacrosse at Radford University.
“With the support of my parents, my coaches and my teammates, I have become stronger and more confident,” Parsons said. "I can’t wait to step on the field as a Highlander.”
The dream of playing college lacrosse started three springs ago, when Parson made the trip to Radford to watch her mother officiate a game between St. Bonaventure and the Highlanders in March of 2017.
“As we drove up to the school there, I told my mother I would go to school there,” Parsons recalled. “Later on, when it came time to look at colleges, I went for a campus tour and it solidified that this was the place I wanted to be.”
Parsons understands the importance of competition and thrives under it. She was a consistent contributor off the bench as an eighth-grader on the boys lacrosse team before moving into the starting lineup the next two seasons on attack.
She scored 14 goals and added 19 assists in her final full season with the Mavericks squad. In addition, the junior recorded 15 ground balls as a crease attack.
Miller added a girls lacrosse team this season and posted a 13-5 win over Chatham Hall in the program’s debut. Parsons scored four goals and added four assists as a defensive midfielder for the Mavericks, coached by her mom, Kim Parsons.
Parsons elected to graduate a year early to pursue her college dream of playing for Radford Coach Haley Hardy.
“I like the way Coach Hardy coaches and how the team responds to the coaching staff,” she said. “I watched the game prior to us meeting and immediately saw she plays zone defense. Having played basketball for Miller, I understood it well.”
A two-way performer during her high school career, Parsons is expected to focus her talents defensively at Radford.
“Coach Hardy said she liked my height, my aggressiveness, my ability to participate the offensive player’s next moves, my willingness to work hard and my confidence in my stick skills,” Parsons said.
Like many seniors throughout Central Virginia, Parsons was disappointed that her final year of high school lacrosse was cut short.
“I really wish that I had been able to finish out my senior season with the rest of my teammates and to wear my No. 10 jersey again,” she said. “I know many other seniors are feeling this loss as well, not to mention all the senior rites of passage.”
Despite the disappointed me, Parsons is intrigued about what lies ahead at Radford and is ready to get to work.
“My top priorities are to adjust from high school to college life quickly and to get onto the lacrosse field with my new team and coaches,” Parsons said. “I’ve felt extreme relief now that I have found a home, on and off the field for the next four years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.