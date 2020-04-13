Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR SMALL STREAMS IN... SOUTHERN MADISON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHERN ALBEMARLE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHEASTERN GREENE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 115 PM EDT. * AT 1012 AM EDT, REPORTING GAUGES INDICATE MINOR FLOODING OCCURRING ALONG THE ROBINSON RIVER NEAR LOCUST DALE, AND THE MECHUMS RIVER NEAR WHITE HALL. OTHER SMALL STREAMS IN THE WARNING AREA MAY ALSO BE IN MINOR FLOOD STAGE. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ORANGE, MADISON, CROZET, STANARDSVILLE, FREE UNION, WESTMORELAND, HOLLYMEAD, RUCKERSVILLE, BRIGHTWOOD, IVY, BARBOURSVILLE, YANCEY MILLS, MONTPELIER STATION, NEWTOWN, MADISON MILLS AND MONTFORD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. &&