A year ago, fans flocked to Mincer’s for University of Virginia athletic apparel.
Whether it was fans visiting the two Charlottesville locations in person or an influx of online orders, business was good in the immediate aftermath of the UVa men’s basketball team’s historic season that ended with a national championship.
This year, the popular Charlottesville store that sells UVa merchandise and apparel wasn’t open to customers for an extended period of time for the first time since the 1950s. The spread of COVID-19 forced Mincer’s to move all business online.
“Last year this time, we were national champs,” Mark Mincer, the store’s owner, said. “Even a week or two ago last year we were in the Final Four, we were in the Elite Eight or the Sweet 16, and things were really booming.”
March 20 was supposed to be a night of first round NCAA Tournament games. Instead, the tournament was canceled and Mincer tweeted that night that both store locations were temporarily closing. , The business now relies solely on online purchases to bring in revenue. It’s a drastic change from a year ago.
Students aren’t on grounds. Virginia sports teams aren’t competing. What is usually a busy time for the shop has turned into an extremely slow period.
“People ask me, ‘How are online sales doing now?’” Mincer said. “Well, we’re glad to have them — it’s better than no sales at all — but it’s hard to compare. You can’t compare to last year. That was crazy.”
Mincer’s generates its most revenue in the fall with students on grounds and football games attracting solid weekend crowds. With thousands of fans visiting and students constantly on the corner, Mincer’s does well during the first months of the UVa semester.
The store also does well during the spring season with students spending more time outside on the lawn or on the corner as the weather improves. Graduation brings large swaths of people with strong connections to UVa. Some alumni even have reunions around this time that bring them back to Charlottesville and into Mincer’s.
With temporarily closed physical locations and stay-at-home orders affecting millions of Americans, those usual revenue streams have come to a standstill for Mincer’s.
While in-person sales are halted, the store’s website remains open and customers purchase items on a daily basis. The store relies on promotions to generate interest among customers. Recently, it ran a promotion selling items at 27% off. The number 27 was selected because it represents the number of national championships won by UVa sports teams.
“Just trying to get somebody to notice us, basically,” Mincer said of the promotions. “Without the classes, without the athletic contests, without graduation, without things happening on grounds — not everybody forgets about us — but there’s not that natural trigger in the news or in your normal everyday walks of life to make you think about us.”
Business is slower, but one product flew off the shelves in recent weeks: jigsaw puzzles.
With people spending more time inside to practice social distancing, puzzles were one of the most popular items. The store is currently out of stock and expects puzzles back in the next month or so.
“Usually you don’t sell any jigsaw puzzles, some days you sell one or two and then all the sudden you’ll come in on a Monday morning like, ‘We sold 20 puzzles in a weekend?’” Mincer said.
Selling more puzzles gave the 57-year-old Mincer a laugh, but a few extra sales don’t take away the volume of sales lost due to the store’s temporary closure.
Mincer is working through the process of applying for federal loans through the Paycheck Protection Program. The program is designed to help small businesses pay employees — Mincer’s has a number of workers unable to log hours because of the store’s temporary closure — and bills during this uncertain time.
Unfortunately, the program provides little certainty.
Whether it’s determining how to apply for a loan or the details of how much money the business might receive from a loan, Mincer says he’s struggled to find clear information on how the process of obtaining funds to help his employees actually works. He’s hopeful to find more clarity in the coming days and weeks.
Despite the uncertainty, Mincer believes his business will eventually receive funds from the loan and things will improve. He’s worked at the store for most of his life, helping out the family business as a kid before graduating from UVa in 1985 and eventually taking over as the store’s owner in 2012 following his father Bobby’s death.
Mincer believes the store that began by selling tobacco, cigars, pipes and other smoking accessories in 1948 before shifting course and adjusting to customer demands to sell UVa-related apparel can weather this storm.
“I think it’s gonna work out,” Mincer said. “I think the loan is going to come and the virus is going to go away and things are gonna get better. I just don’t know when it’s gonna be.”
For the time being, Mincer’s has no intention of closing, and it expects to open its stores when it’s safe.
“I’ve worked there my whole life,” Mincer said. “Maybe I’m naive, but I can’t imagine us closing.”
