The matchups for the final day of the 2019 Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic are set. After earning hard-fought victories in the semifinals on Saturday, Charlottesville and Albemarle will meet in both the boys and girls championship games. Here is a complete list of Monday's games.
Girls seventh place game (at Western Albemarle High School)
Deep Run vs. Monticello, 10 a.m.
Boys seventh place game (at Western Albemarle High School)
Liberty (Bedford) vs. Kettle Run, 11:45 a.m.
Girls fifth place game (at Western Albemarle High School)
Brooke Point vs. Western Albemarle, 1:30 p.m.
Boys fifth place game (at Western Albemarle High School)
Stafford vs. Nelson County, 3:15 p.m.
Girls third place game (at Albemarle High School)
William Monroe vs. Harrisonburg, 12 p.m.
Boys third place game (at Albemarle High School)
Western Albemarle vs. West Potomac, 1:45 p.m.
Girls championship game (at Albemarle High School)
Charlottesville vs. Albemarle, 3:30 p.m.
Boys championship game (at Albemarle High School)
Charlottesville vs. Albemarle, 5:15 p.m.
