The Riverheads girls basketball team earned its second victory in two days after narrowly defeating Monticello in a 65-63 victory at Saturday’s Play for Preemies Showcase at Western Albemarle High School.
The Mustangs took an early lead in the first quarter after junior Sariyah Hughes sank three free throws, followed by a 3-pointer from sophomore Cedasia Yates. Berkeley Tyree lead the comeback effort for the Gladiators, posting 10 of her game-high 23 points in the first quarter to chip away at the Mustangs lead.
“I knew [Berkeley] had it as soon as I saw her, it was just getting it in her brain that she was good enough to be where she is right now,” Riverheads coach Preston Woods said of his leading scorer. “She’s a good kid and she battles, that’s all I can ask.”
With less than one minute on the clock, sophomore Hannah Hoosier hit a trey of her own — giving the team a 21-19 lead over Monticello going into the second quarter.
Monticello tied the game up at the top of the second with two free throws from senior Zhynia Johnson, but a layup from Tyree flipped the score in Riverheads' favor, 23-21. With just under four minutes until the half, Monticello claimed the lead again with two beyond the arc from Hughes and Yates.
A free throw from Riverheads' Hannah Grubb and two from sophomore Dayton Moore tied the game at 28 with less than minutes remaining. Two more free throws from Tyree, who shot 100% from the line in the first half, and a layup from junior Savannah Crawford put Riverheads back on top, 32-28.
Hoosier hit her second 3-pointer of the game, giving the team a five-point lead with two minutes left in the first half. Despite Yates hitting her third trey for the Mustangs, the Gladiators clung onto their five-point advantage going into the half with a 40-35 lead.
The second half brought a much more physical game for the Gladiators, who saw almost all of their starters get into foul trouble.
“I had three fouls, and I knew my team needed me at that point. My coach took me to the side and said, ‘Hannah, we need you in this game’ and that’s when I realized I had to pull myself together,” Grubb said. “We did a really good job of calming the game down all together and just keeping it calm.”
Monticello closed in on Riverheads' five-point lead, sinking five of the team’s six free throws. Yates' fourth and final 3-pointer of the game came with 3:20 left in the third, but Grubb responded with one of her own — keeping the Mustangs at bay until the fourth.
The Gladiators had just a one-point lead in the final eight minutes of play.
“We played through it," Woods said. "I questioned myself a little bit putting them in with the foul trouble, but those kids have it in them and know when to say when. They’re good kids and they’ve been around the game long enough that they know how to adjust.”
Monticello’s Riley Davis scored at the start of the fourth, putting the Mustangs ahead 51-48. Riverheads' Tyree was able to tie the game up at 51 with the and one. Followed by a bucket from Mackenzie Sacra, Riverheads regained the lead.
A layup from Katelyn Williams with five minutes left in the game was the last time the Mustangs would be in a winning position.
Grubb hit her fourth 3-pointer, and Sacra and Tyree chipped in two points each — solidifying the Gladiators' victory over the Mustangs.
