Softball isn’t just a sport for Emily Morris, it’s been a way of life for the past decade.
“I have grown up playing the game,” she said. “If you would have asked the eight-year old me what my dream is, I wouldn’t have said to be a princess like most girls. My dream would be to never stop walking on that field and giving everything I have for the sport. I had fling with other things, but nothing can compare to the love and passion softball has in my life.”
The Monticello High School pitcher will have an opportunity to continue pursuing that passion at the next level after committing to play at Randolph College in Lynchburg.
“Randolph was the team for me because, from what I have seen, they are a family,” Morris said. “The coaches give everything to their players.”
Playing softball has been a rite of passage for Morris and her family. Her older sister, Heather, was as standout catcher at Monticello and went on to play club softball at Virginia. Emily watched her sister from the stands and her love of the sport has grown ever since.
“I’m a pitcher, it’s basically in my DNA,” Morris said. “I used to sit at the edge of the fence and watch my sister catch and I didn’t want to do that. I was amazed by the fact one person can make so much happen with one job. Then I started pitching and that one job became so many others. As a pitcher, it is my job to control. A pitcher keeps the tempo and keeps the heart of the team on her shoulders. Without good defense, you can’t have good offense.”
Morris’ numbers speak for themselves.
As a junior, she posted an 11-8 record for a Monticello team that reached the Region 3C semifinals. She struck out 144 batters in 119 innings and posted a 4.79 ERA.
The all-Jefferson District selection also was productive at the plate, batting .463 with two home runs, 18 RBI and 31 runs scored for the Mustangs.
Morris believes she can find similar success with the Wildcats.
"All I want is to play," she said. "[The Randolph coaches] push and give support equally. It’s the place for me. The girls, who next year will be my teammates, are happy and full of energy. I’m the same way.”
Another selling point for Morris was the size of the school.
“Coming from Monticello, where I can name all of my classmates, I needed a smaller school,” Morris said. “I’m a small town girl. I was raised in Scottsville, where you can’t walk into a Food Lion without knowing someone. Randolph is the same way. Everyone knows everyone. Everyone is kind and friendly. They come from all walks of life.”
Morris plans to major in psychology and criminal justice at Randolph. On the diamond, she is expected to compete for playing time in the circle for the Wildcats.
“My plan for going to Randolph is to give everything I have to support the team who gave me a chance to do what I love to do,” Morris said. “Softball isn’t a game you can plan. Each player has strengths and weaknesses. You just got to see what other team’s weaknesses are to pair with a pitcher’s strengths.”
Morris is confident in her strength. It is part of who she is at her core.
“I have faith because I was given the strength to do something others can’t,” Morris said. “I don’t play because I have to, or even if my dad is my travel coach. I play because my life has been nothing but a softball field. It is who I am.”
Morris had interest from other programs, but there was something special about Randolph that stood out from the others.
“I have found another home,” Morris said. “I’m the person that doesn’t stick their toe in the water before going in for a swim. I am the type who jumps right in.”
Morris is grateful for the people that helped her throughout the process, including her father, who has served as her travel coach.
“My dad never asked me to pitch a single game, he just had faith in me to do it,” she explained. “I have gone days in travel [ball] where the other pitchers aren’t there and we could back out. He didn’t ask me to pitch every game, he knew I would do it without hesitation. That’s what gave me the drive to be the player I am. To never have to ask, ‘Am I good enough?’, because I know, no matter if I am or not, I have done more than most.”
Now that her college decision is finalized, Morris is thrilled about her future and realizes that it probably won’t set in until she finally takes the field at Randolph. She also hopes her story will help give inspiration to other young athletes to pursue their dream.
“I’d say that to the little girls that used to throw balls at the door for practice or who sat at fences dying to be on the field or to all the hours spent watching games on TV, this isn’t something I’d ever thought would happen,” Morris said. “I just have a little faith and a lot of luck with a great support system behind me. I wouldn’t’ have done it without my teammates, who some have stood beside me since I started playing. I don’t think I did this for me entirely. I think I did it because I knew if I didn’t try, my life wouldn’t be the same.”
