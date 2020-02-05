Jack Culbreath and Grayson Bush grew up playing sports together in Central Virginia.
On Wednesday, the two Monticello High School student-athletes took the next step in their journey by signing their National Letters of Intent to play college sports.
In front of a crowd of nearly 200 family, friends and coaches, Culbreath signed to play college football at Virginia Military Institute, while Bush signed to play baseball at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland.
For both players, Wednesday was memorable.
“It’s been pretty special,” Bush said. “To be able to sign with Jack, someone I’ve grown up with, playing different sports with for a long time, and having a couple of my coaches come and my family here to support me, it was special.”
A travel soccer player growing up, Culbreath took up football the summer before his eighth grade year as a challenge.
“I had my sights on being a kicker,” Culbreath said. “I played travel soccer my whole life and I realized I had a big leg. I’ve always loved football. I haven’t always been the biggest guy; I was always pretty skinny. I knew I wanted to play football, so being a kicker was more reasonable and more practical.”
Five years later, Culbreath has left his mark on the Monticello football program. A four-year starter as placekicker and three-year starter at punter, the senior was an all-Jefferson District performer at both positions in his final two seasons. As a senior, he averaged 34.5 yards a kick and established a new program single-season mark for punting yards. In addition, he posted 21 touchbacks and averaged 57 yards per kickoff to garner all-Region 3C honors in his final season.
During the recruiting process, Culbreath made the trip to Lexington with his dad, but was unsure what would come of it. The result was mind-blowing.
“I went to a game and Coach [Scott] Wachenheim pulled me into his office and told me he wanted to give me a full scholarship,” Culbreath recalled. “My dad was with me and we were shocked at first. I don’t think the rest of the trip we really talked to each other”
Culbreath admitted that it a tough opportunity to turn down.
“I had never been to VMI before and it’s intimidating, for sure,” Culbreath said. “It took a lot for me. At first, I was a little bit standoffish, but I went on my official [visit], met all the other recruits, had a really good time and in the end, I knew that was the place I really wanted to be.”
He quickly learned how welcoming VMI was and the family atmosphere that is generated among the coaching staff and players, which helped Culbreath make his decision.
“I’m honored,” he said. “I’ve been working so hard for this moment, this opportunity, and all the work has paid off. I couldn’t be happier.”
Baseball has long been a part of Bush’s formative years, too. He played T-Ball at the age of 4 and has continued swinging a bat ever since.
“That was my main goal when I started high school was to find a place where I could play the next four years,” Bush said. “I didn’t want to give it up.”
The senior has been a fixture with the Monticello baseball program as a shortstop and pitcher. As a junior, he led the Mustangs in runs scored, walks, triples and home runs and posted a .908 fielding percentage at shortstop.
On the hill, he’s averaged more than a strikeout an inning during his career, with 26 strikeouts in 24 innings of work. He’s been especially effective at the end of games, going 6-for-6 in save opportunities.
Bush had interest from a number of programs, but none quite measured up to the offering from Randolph-Macon.
“It was a place where I could reach my full potential, both academically and in athletics,” he said. “But the end of the process, it was one of the only schools that was left. It’s just a great school to go to. All the coaches, I love them, and it’s going to be a nice place to be the next four years. Their facilities are really nice. I took a tour of the campus and it was super nice, everything combined, it was the place I wanted to be.”
The Yellow Jackets went to the Division III College World Series last season and play in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, considered one of the top conferences in the country.
Bush believes that opportunity will only bring out the best in him.
“There’s a lot of good teams and I know a lot of guys that play at other ODAC schools,” Bush said, “so it’ll be fun to play against some of those guys I played with since age 4.It’ll be fun times.”
