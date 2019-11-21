Grayson Bush was a jack-of-all trades for the Monticello baseball team, starring at multiple positions for Coach Corey Hunt.
Bush will take that versatility to the next level after he recently committed to play baseball at Randolph-Macon College.
“Randolph Macon-College was the school of choice because it was a place where I could reach my goal of collegiate baseball and succeed in the classroom,” Bush said.
The senior standout was an all-region and all-district standout for a young Mustangs team that reached the Region 3C quarterfinals.
Bush had 13 hits with 12 runs scored and stole eight bases for the Mustangs last season at the plate. Defensively, he turned six double plays at shortstop and committed just seven errors all season.
He also was a force on the hill for Monticello in relief. He pitched 12.1 innings and posted a 2.83 ERA and was a perfect 3-for-3 on save opportunities.
The Yellow Jackets program has a strong history with recruiting Central Virginia athletes. Former William Monroe standout R.J. Payne and former Louisa County pitcher John Reynolds are on Coach Ray Hedrick’s squad.
“I liked the success of the program in the past,” Bush said. “It seems like they are building a great program at RMC and I am excited to be a part of it. The coaches thought that I was a good infielder and could pick the ball well.”
Bush was recruited to play shortstop at Randolph-Macon and is expected to battle for playing time in his first season.
“The choice was very difficult for me to make,” Bush said. “My final two options were to either go to Virginia Tech and try to earn a walk-on spot or playing baseball at Randolph-Macon. Randolph-Macon was my final decision because of the opportunity to play baseball.”
The Monticello product plans to major in engineering or engineering physics at Randolph-Macon.
With his college decision made, Bush has already started preparing for college ball. He’s increased his offseason work outs and the goal is to get stronger in preparation for fall ball next year.
“I feel a sense of relief because of my long recruiting process is over and I have found a place where I can succeed as a student-athlete,” Bush said. “There is no better feeling that that.”
He credits Hunt and his coaching staff at Monticello, along with his travel team coaches for helping him achieve his goal.
“It means a lot to have the opportunity to fulfill a dream that I have had since I was young,” Bush said. “I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends and from the coaching I have gotten from Monticello and Invaders baseball.”
With his college plans solidified, Bush is excited for his final high school season.
“My goals for the rest of the season are to get better every day and make everyone around me better players and teammates,” he said. “And to win a championship.”
