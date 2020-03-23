Malachi Fields thrives on the big stage.
In his first varsity start at Monticello High School, he amassed more than 320 yards of total offense and scored four touchdowns in a win over William Monroe.
That junior standout hopes to thrive in the Atlantic Coast Conference after verbally committing to play football at the University of Virginia.
Fields made the announcement over the weekend and couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity.
“It’s going to be awesome playing right here at home,” Fields said. “To know that the people I went to school with are at the games watching and my family can easily make it because it’s right here at home.”
The Monticello High School standout met with Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall and his staff during the Cavaliers’ recent Junior Day. Fields spent extended time with receivers coach Marques Hagans before receiving the good news.
“Coach Hagans and I were talking just about me and how I was a good fit for UVa,” Fields said. “He told me I had a chance to do something great and he offered me. I was excited and smiling and I thanked him.”
Fields has been an offensive dynamo for the Mustangs the past two seasons. He led the team in rushing, passing and touchdowns the past two seasons and garnered all-Jefferson District honors both seasons.
Last fall, the 6-foot-4, 202-pound quarterback threw for 1,119 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 828 yards and 12 touchdowns to lead a rebuilding Monticello team.
Fields also excelled as a defensive back. He led Monticello in tackles last season and had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. On special teams, he averaged more than 30 yards a return on kickoffs and returned two kicks for touchdowns to take home Region 3C honors.
Fields is expected to play receiver, his most natural position, at the college level. Catching passes is nothing new for Fields, who started out as a receiver during his first training camp as a sophomore, but was switched to quarterback to take advantage of his athleticism.
“Receiver is the perfect spot for me,” Fields said “It’s been my dream to play this position since I was a little kid and to get to play at the college level is awesome.”
Former Monticello coach Jeff Lloyd raved about Fields and his versatility, noting that his former pupil could play any of the skill positions. College coaches agreed, with most of them recruiting Fields as an athlete.
Virginia coaches laid out a plan for Fields right away.
“They liked that I was bigger than most people,” Fields said. “The ideal receiver has good hands, size, speed, good footwork and football smarts. I have hands size and football smarts. I am working to get faster and improve my footwork.”
Fields is the fourth player to commit to UVa for the Class of 2021, joining Benedictine quarterback Jay Woolfolk, John Milledge Academy running back Amaad Foston and Christ School (N.C.) linebacker Langston Long.
“The staff was so excited,” Fields said. “They were all texting me and telling me congratulations and how awesome it is to have me. It means the world to be able to play at a Division I college. It’s another chapter of my life to get closer to my dream.”
Fields had offers from several schools from throughout the commonwealth, including Liberty, VMI and William & Mary. He also had interest from James Madison and Virginia Tech.
“I thing that separated UVa from other schools is that they worked harder than any other schools on the football field,” Fields said. “They prepare you for life after football and they want to know who you are and be a part of your journey to great things, on and off the field.”
With his college decision finalized, Fields can now focus on offseason conditioning and preparing for his final high school season under a new coach, Matt Hicks.
“I’m not really sure what position I’m going to play in my final year of high school,” Fields said. “Whatever it is, I am ready to work hard at it and do the best that I possibly can for the team.”
