Athena Vanyo has been the face of Monticello’s girls swimming program for the past two seasons, earning all-state honors in each of her first two years with the program.
The junior standout is expected to take that talent at the next level after she verbally committed to swim at Virginia Tech.
“I have always wanted to swim in an elite program like Virginia Tech and my experience during my official visit confirmed my decision,” Vanyo said. “I was able to meet the coaches, swimmers and faculty and tour the school and get a feel for life on campus. Apart from the swimming aspect, the academics of the school are exceptional. I felt Virginia Tech is a great fit for me.”
Vanyo doesn’t shy away from competition. As a sophomore, she captured state gold in the 100-yard butterfly and was third in the 100 freestyle at the VHSL Class 3 state championships last February. She earned bronze in the 50- and 100-freestyle as a freshman at the state meet.
Last summer, she qualified for Junior Nationals and received the USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Award for maintaining a 3.5 grade-point average or higher. In addition, she established three records at the Jefferson Swimming League championships in the 50 butterfly, 200 individual medley and the 200 medley relay.
In December, she posted a Winter Juniors Cut in the 100 butterfly with her club team, Piedmont Family YMCA and finished 15th in the 100 fly at the Juniors East meet.
Vanyo’s performance for Monticello has been just as impressive this season. Last week, she won the 100 fly (55.58) by more than three seconds at the 10th annual Ben Hair Memorial Swim Meet. She also outdueled Fluvanna County’s Abigail Fuller to win the 100 free (52.65). In addition, the junior won gold in the 200 medley relay (1:47.06) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.07) to lead the Mustangs to a third-place finish at the high-profile meet.
“Being recruited to swim on a Division I team is such an amazing opportunity that allows me to reflect on how far I have gotten,” Vanyo said. “This big step for me reflects all the time and effort I put into the sport every practice.”
Vanyo was intrigued immediately with the culture at Virginia Tech.
“I wanted to be a part of the close-knit and devoted culture that was led by outstanding coaches,” Vanyo said. “It was clear that in order to be a fit for the program, I needed to be a dedicated swimmer and a teammate with virtues. The swimming skills that the coaches noted were my strong underwaters, beautiful technique and power through the water. Apart from my swimming talents, the coaches had taken notice of my behavior and promising character I displayed.”
In the classroom, Vanyo plans to pursue a career in the medical field. A member of the Health and Medical Services Academy at Monticello, the junior hopes to major in biology.
“I would love to become a radiologist or dermatologist after college,” Vanyo said. “Becoming a doctor is a dream I’ve had ever since I was in elementary school.”
The junior had opportunities at a number of Division I college programs, including Florida State, James Madison, Virginia, North Carolina and West Virginia. She said all of the schools were great options and each had a different goal in mind for her.
In the end, however, the opportunity in Blacksburg was just too good to pass up.
“This choice was not a difficult one for me because Virginia Tech stood apart from my other options by far,” Vanyo said. “It is close to home, provides countless academic resources and opportunities and has great sports teams. I was able to imagine myself walking through the campus in two years and feel at home.”
With her college decision behind her, Vanyo understands that there’s still plenty of work to be done.
“This commitment does not mean I will be able to unwind or slack,” she said. “If anything, I will have to work harder than ever to maintain my GPA, drop times in the pool and strengthen my best qualities.”
Those goals include securing a Top 3 finish in the 100 fly, 100 free and 200 IM at the YMCA Nationals this summer. In addition, the Monticello product hopes to qualify for the USA Swimming Speedo Long Couse Junior Nationals.
Vanyo is expected to compete in the 100 fly at the next level.
“With a year and a half left in high school, the college coaches are excited to follow my ranking and results as I continue to train,” she said. “My goal before heading into the next level is to make an Olympic trail cut. My goal after becoming a Hokie is to make it on the team that gets to swim at the ACC meet.”
The junior is appreciative of everyone that helped make this dream a reality.
“I could not have accomplished what I have without the constant encouragement and support of my parents and teammates,” Vanyo said.
