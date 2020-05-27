Bailey Hauser played a key role in the emergence of the Monticello boys lacrosse team last season.
The senior midfielder hopes to do the same at Randolph-Macon College next season after committing to the Yellow Jackets' men's lacrosse program. The intimate setting at Randolph-Macon was a major draw for Hauser.
“The school is growing in a positive way,” Hauser said. “Many of the students are athletes. They have small class sizes with a unique learning environment."
Hauser was an offensive juggernaut for Monticello. In his two seasons with the Mustangs, he registered 41 goals and 40 assists to rank among his team’s leaders. He also was sound defensively, scooping up 79 ground balls.
He was primed for a big senior season this spring but was denied the chance after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the VHSL to cancel spring sports.
“I was disappointed to not have my senior year at Monticello to play one more year with my twin brother, Hanley and my younger brother, Cooper,” Hauser said. “We felt like this year was going to be our best chance to make it to the state playoffs.”
Hauser, who started playing lacrosse with his brothers at the age of 5, was a regular on the travel lacrosse circuit but did not think college lacrosse was an option.
“I would get asked by coaches about playing at the next level, but did not think that was the direction I wanted to go in,” he said. “When Randolph-Macon offered me a spot on their team, I felt that was a good place for me to play.”
The senior standout is no stranger to the Ashland campus. His sister graduated from Randolph-Macon and raved about her experience, which had a strong impact on Hauser’s decision
“I was more motivated to go to a school where I could have the opportunity to play lacrosse,” Hauser said. “I like the size of the school. I am hoping to become an even better lacrosse player, take my academics seriously and just enjoy college."
Hauser hasn’t decided on a major, but would like to study business with a focus on entrepreneurship opportunities.
On the field, he’s expected to compete for playing time in the Yellow Jackets' midfield.
“Randolph-Macon has an up-and-coming program, which I believe will compete for the ODAC championship in the years to come,” Hauser said.
Although the recruiting process was hectic at times, Hauser is happy with the opportunity to play at Randolph-Macon.
"It’s neat and it’s cool,” Hauser said. “I am grateful and excited. I know the competition will be better an I am excited to see how I play at the next level.”
