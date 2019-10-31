FREDERICKSBURG — James Monroe field hockey coach Erin Cunningham admitted she didn’t know much about Monticello heading into Thursday afternoon’s Class 1-3A Region B quarterfinal matchup.
Mustangs goalkeeper Nathalie Morra gave the Yellow Jackets something to think about with a 20-save performance during Monticello’s 7-0 loss on the turf fields at Fredericksburg Field House.
The junior was not intimidated between the pipes against the No. 2-seeded Yellow Jackets, posting a season-high 15 saves in the first 30 minutes to keep her team in the game.
“They definitely gave us a good fight,” Cunningham said. “We really had no idea or anything about them and we were coming in kind of blind, and that’s scary for a team. But definitely from the start of the game, we could tell that this was not going to be a light game. We really had to push the entire time we were on the field.”
Morra was busy right from the start of the game, making a number of point-blank stops, including big pad saves on shots from Kelsey Reviello and Celie Constantine on penalty corner chances.
No. 7 seed Monticello (5-12) kept the game scoreless for nearly nine minutes before James Monroe’s relentless pressure resulted in the first goal.
Constantine opened the scoring with 21:54 left in the first half on a penalty corner. The sophomore found an opening on the left post and wristed a shot past Morra for a 1-0 lead.
Morra didn’t get down and came up with three more big saves before the Yellow Jackets (16-5) added to their lead midway through the first half.
Sarah Rigual lifted a shot inside the crease that caromed off the crossbar and bounced back in front of the goal. Grace Maynard pounced on the loose ball and poked it into the back of the goal for a 2-0 lead. The Yellow Jackets struck again a minute later as Rigual blasted a shot by the keeper for a 3-0 lead with 11:20 remaining in the half.
The advantage could’ve been larger, but Morra tallied eight saves in the final five minutes, including two big stops on a penalty corner at the end of the half, to keep her team in it.
Monticello coach Kaitlyn Bodine was pleased with the fight her young team showed.
“I think our goalkeeper Nathalie Morra really stepped up and played a heck of a game,” Bodine said. “ I think Kendal Gibson gave all her heart to the game and Amelia Lewis really held down our defensive line.”
Cunningham also was impressed, but encouraged her team to continue to work hard in the circle to finish off the scoring opportunities.
“We started to lighten up a little bit because we were up by a couple of goals,” Cunningham said. “But they kept fighting back, so we had to just keep pushing the entire game.”
The message was received loud in clear by the Yellow Jackets, who scored four goals in a 13-minute span of the second half to put the game out of reach. Rigual started the rally with her second goal of the game from inside the circle three minutes into the second half.
Nearly five minutes later, Winny Hall ripped a drive from just inside the circle that deflected off Morra’s stick and into the goal for a 5-0 lead with 22:45 left in the game. Maddie Tierney scored with 20:13 left to stretch the lead to 6-0 before her sister, Zoe Tierney, found the back of the cage three minutes later to cap the scoring.
Cunningham was pleased with the flurry of goals in the second half.
“The more games we play, the tougher it’s going to get” Cunningham said. “We really need to keep our heads in the game. Every day we practice, a lot of the same stuff. Our passing is really important for us because that’s how we move the ball up and down the field so everybody’s passes have to be on and we have to know where to be to get that ball.”
Monticello mounted a late charge midway through the second half after back-to-back penalty corners. Caroline Kaminski, Samantha Strain and Gibson had shots during that stretch, but were unable to get one past goalkeeper Corbin Poyer.
After the loss, Bodine encouraged her players to continue to work on their skills.
“[This shows] the importance of offseason play,” Bodine said. “We need to continue to work, on and off the field, year round in order to compete with teams like of this caliber.”
