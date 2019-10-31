Weather Alert

...DAMAGING LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY TO MOVE EAST ACROSS THE AREA THROUGH MIDNIGHT... A LINE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO MOVE EAST ACROSS THE REGION. THESE STORMS WILL BRING THE POSSIBILITY OF DAMAGING WIND GUSTS AND ISOLATED TORNADOES. A TORNADO WATCH IS IN EFFECT. PLEASE BE SHELTERED WHEN THESE THUNDERSTORMS PASS THROUGH YOUR AREA. THE MOST LIKELY TIMING OF THE LINE RANGES ARE THROUGH 6 PM FOR THE POTOMAC HIGHLANDS, BETWEEN 6 AND 8 PM FOR I-81 TO THE BLUE RIDGE AN CATOCTIN MOUNTAINS, BETWEEN 8 AND 10 PM FOR THE WASHINGTON AND BALTIMORE METRO AREAS, AND LATE THIS EVENING OVER SOUTHERN MARYLAND TO THE CHESAPEAKE BAY. THE STORMS WILL LIKELY LAST AN HOUR OR LESS IN MOST AREAS. STAY INFORMED. FOR MORE EXACT TIMING FOR YOUR LOCATION, CONSULT THE FORECAST FOR YOUR COMMUNITY AT OUR WEBSITE WEATHER.GOV OR OUR FACEBOOK OR TWITTER FEEDS FOR NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BALTIMORE/WASHINGTON.