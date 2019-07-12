Greene County native Mikey Moyers and 13-year-old Palmyra resident Killian Donnelly shared the lead Friday after shooting 68 and finishing day one of the Charlottesville City Golf Championship at Meadowcreek Golf Club three under par.
Phillip Mahone (69) is third, followed by Steve DeMasters (70), Scott Garrison (70), Chuck Crenshaw (72) and Charlottesville High School graduate AJ Stouffer (73). Defending champion Taylor Ratliff sits in 10th after shooting a 74.
Moyers graduated from William Monroe High School where he won Virginia High School League state championships as a junior and senior. As a senior at Virginia Tech, he finished second at the ACC Championships before earning his pro card and spending a year on the Web.com Tour.
Play resumes at Meadowcreek at 8 a.m. on Saturday.