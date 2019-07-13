Mikey Moyers moved another step closer to claiming tournament gold Saturday with another strong performance during the 32nd annual Charlottesville City Golf Championships at Meadowcreek Golf Course.
The Greene County native fired a 4-under-par 68 to claim a four-stroke lead over Steve DeMasters after two rounds of play. A former two-time Virginia High School League state medalist, Moyers went on to play collegiately at Virginia Tech. He has a cumulative score of 7-under-par (135) strokes through two rounds.
DeMasters, who was fourth after Day 1, shot a 3-under-par 68 Saturday to move into second place with a cumulative score of 138. Scott Garrison fired a 69 Saturday to finish a stroke (139) heading into Sunday’s final round.
The big mover of the day was Taylor Ratliff. The defending tournament champion posted a tournament-best 5-under Saturday to move within five strokes (140) of the tournament lead at 2-under-par.
Phillip Mahone (143) is fifth after shooting a 74 on Saturday. A.J. Stouffer, a Charlottesville High graduate and former Central Virginia prep golfer of the year, shot even-par 71 Saturday and sits in sixth (144). Chuck Crenshaw (148) is seventh, Jeff Toms (149) and Killian Donnelly (149) and Austin Turner (150) round out the Top 10.
The tournament concludes Sunday at Meadowcreek beginning at 8 a.m.