Natasha Subhash came to Charlottesville with an impressive career as a junior player. The UVa women’s tennis player won professional events before reaching grounds, and one publication named her the No. 5 recruit nationally.
Subhash dominated singles and doubles events, even competing in Junior Grand Slams. She reached the semifinals in girls doubles in the 2017 Junior Australian Open. She’s an accomplished player with a wealth of experience for a teenager.
Her game translated well to UVa, as she was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Rookie of the Year in 2020. Subhash is the second Wahoo to ever win the honor.
She finished the year with a 26-6 record and worked her way to a No. 10 ranking nationally. Subhash went 15-5 against other nationally ranked foes.
“I think she came into college just trusting in the work that she had put in and continue to work hard,” UVa women’s tennis head coach Sara O’Leary said. “She’s on the court more than any other player on her team. She comes in for multiple individuals throughout the week. She’s out there hitting baskets of serves, doing extra conditioning. She’s very professional in the way she goes about her training and it paid off.”
While Subhash’s game translated marvelously to the Division I level, adjusting to the format of collegiate tennis came as the biggest hurdle. In Subhash’s junior career playing in high-level singles and doubles events, her fate rested on her racquet or the racquet of her and her doubles partner. In college, it takes a team effort to win a match.
Three doubles matches are played, with the team that wins two of those earning a point. Six singles matches are then played, with each match counting for a point. The team that reaches four total points wins the team match.
“That was probably the biggest adjustment for me, realizing that I wasn’t just playing for myself anymore,” Subhash said.
The star freshman says adjusting to being a part of a team wasn’t hard given how well she meshed with her teammates, but understanding that she could lose a singles match and the team could still win represented a change of pace.
Eventually, however, Subhash embraced the new format. She enjoyed playing for the team, and she even found herself in a clinching situation against No. 3 N.C. State.
With the match between the Cavaliers and Wolfpack tied at 3, Subhash held a match point in the second set. Given the no-advantage scoring rule in tennis when a game reaches deuce, the point also represented a break point for Alana Smith, Subhash’s opponent.
An unfortunate bounce gave Smith the point and the break.
“She got the luckiest net cord, and it just barely dribbled over,” Subhash laughed. “I could tell my team thought that it bounced on her side, so they started running over, and it was just like this sinking feeling. I was like, ‘No, it came over I lost the point.’”
Smith eventually won the set.
In the third and deciding set, Subhash won 6-2 to take the match. UVa picked up a 4-3 win over N.C. State thanks in part to Subhash winning her match. Her team watched on as she clinched the match.
“It was really exciting,” Subhash said. “I think I hit a backhand down the line that she touched, but it couldn’t go over the net. I could see my team just like sprinting toward me. It was really special.”
With Subhash playing in the No. 1 singles slot, UVa developed into one of the best teams in the country by season's end. Her commitment to being a good teammate despite years of rarely playing on teams played a key role in the Cavaliers' development.
Playing on a college team meant trusting outcomes outside of her control, but after one collegiate season, the star youngster showed she was ready for the change.
