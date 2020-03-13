With Thursday’s news that the ACC had suspended all athletic activity and the NCAA had canceled spring and winter Division I championships, many wondered what this meant for college athletes' eligibility.
Would seniors such as Virginia baseball player Logan Michaels have their careers ended? UVa wrestler Jack Mueller was about to compete in the NCAA Championships as a national title contender in his weight class. Is his career over?
“I kind of feel like how can you not do that?” UVa wrestling head coach Steve Garland said of extending eligibility. “This is unprecedented, I know. But why not do the right thing? If the NCAA cares so much about student-athlete welfare, then I would think this is something that should be getting worked on as we speak.”
As it turns out, it was.
Friday, a couple hours after Garland addressed the media, multiple outlets, including Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, reported that the NCAA was working to allow spring sports athletes an additional year of eligibility.
“The NCAA’s Council Coordination Committee has agreed to grant relief for the use of a season of competition for student-athletes who have participated in spring sports,” Goodman tweeted.
Spring sport athletes, many of whom didn’t play the majority of their seasons, would be given an additional year of eligibility. The NCAA released a statement a few hours later.
“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports,” the statement said. “Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”
Not every athlete will take advantage of the added eligibility, but many coaches and players have voiced their opinions in recent days that the potential of using that eligibility is necessary.
“In a sport where we only got a chance to play a very small percentage of our schedule, I would absolutely be in favor of those kids being able to make a decision,” UVa baseball head coach Brian O’Connor said. “Some of them might decide that that's not the right thing to do, and they get on with their lives, but for them to be able to have that opportunity to be able to make that decision, I would certainly be in favor of it.”
Goodman added in his report that the committee would consider doing the same for winter sports athletes.
If that were to happen, Mueller would potentially receive an extra year of eligibility and men’s basketball players such as Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key would potentially have the option of returning for another year. They may not choose to do so with professional aspirations, but the possibility of winter sport athletes gaining eligibility is being considered.
This news likely brings with it plenty of logistical questions over the coming days, weeks and months. Will the NCAA raise scholarship limits for schools with all those additional spring sport athletes being eligible? Would the NCAA help pay for the scholarships for schools that weren’t anticipating an influx of new players being eligible?
There’s a lot to be answered, but UVa coaches believe extending eligibility is the correct decision.
“If I was king for a day, yes, you get your eligibility back, and we provide assistance and financial support,” UVa men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany said.
Tiffany elaborated, saying that receiving help on the financial aspect of covering extra scholarships could be tough to figure out, but at the very least, giving players another year of eligibility would be fair.
“If we can get the funding, great. If we can't, then at least it gives us a chance to sort of work something out,” Tiffany said.
Again, there’s plenty to be figured out with regards to NCAA eligibility in the coming weeks and months.
Academically, will some of the seniors who elect to use an additional year of eligibility need to take classes toward a graduate degree? What will seniors who live off campus and expected to graduate do if they elect to come back but don’t have a new lease signed for next year?
From academics to housing to scholarship limits, there’s a lot to unpack.
In the meantime, UVa coaches believe that giving back to the student-athletes who were robbed of a season is the right call, even if it’s a challenge.
“Let’s do the right thing regardless of the consequences,” Garland said. “Regardless of what money it’s going to cost. Regardless of the paperwork. Let’s do the right thing by the student-athletes. To me, that’s a no brainer.”
