Brice Wilson was listed as a 5-foot-6 receiver and defensive back on Nelson County High School’s football roster last fall.
But he made a big impact on the field, helping the Governors post their best record since 2007.
Offensively, Wilson hauled in a team-high 58 receptions for 804 yards and nine touchdowns. As a defensive back, he registered 45 tackles and added a pair of interceptions. Wilson also provided a spark on special teams, recording 832 return yards and a touchdown.
Wilson hopes to make an even larger impact at the next level after recently committing to play football at Hampden-Sydney College in Farmville.
“It means a lot,” Wilson said. “Since I was young, I’ve had a dream to play college football and then go on to the NFL. The first of those goals is now secured. It’s my job to make sure the other half gets secured. I don’t care that the school I’m going to is Division III. I will continue to work every day to make sure I make it.”
The recent Nelson County graduate had interest from a number of Division III schools, including Randolph-Macon, Christopher Newport, Bluefield, Frostburg State and Culver-Stockton before finding a home at Hampden-Sydney.
“I chose Hampden-Sydney because I could really tell the coaches believe in me and I know I will be given a fair opportunity to showcase myself,” Wilson said. “I also loved the campus when I visited and it wasn’t too far away from home, but not too close either.”
Wilson formed an instant connection with Tigers’ coach Marty Favret and his staff and believed in their vision for the program.
“I loved the coaches,” Wilson said. “They were amazing people and I can tell they are great coaches as well. They are looking for the program to go back to winning as they have in past years and I think I can go in and help any way needed.”
Wilson, who will join former Blue Ridge standouts Iceysis Lewis and Trammell Thompson at Hampden-Sydney, expects to compete for playing time as a slot receiver and return man for the Tigers.
“The coaches told me they liked my return skills and abilities to make plays when the ball was in my hands,” he said. “I feel as if being the return man is my job to lose.”
Academically, Wilson plans to major in communications and rhetoric. His dream is to pursue a career as a sports reporter and analyst.
Wilson appreciated the commitment that Favret and his staff showed in him throughout the recruiting process and have outlined a plan for him as a student and athlete.
“I feel like they had the most belief in my ability and the most to offer me for the next four years and afterwards,” he said. “I definitely feel relief knowing I am going to college and get to continue doing what I love, which is football. I want to continue to grow and make a name for myself.”
Wilson is excited about his future at Hampden-Sydney.
“This means everything to me,” Wilson said. “But my job’s not done. I have to continue to perform at the next level.”
