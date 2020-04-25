Bryce Hall has his professional home.
The New York Jets drafted the former Virginia standout with the 158th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Hall went in the fifth round just eight picks after teammate Joe Reed was picked by the Chargers.
With his selection, UVa has had three defensive backs selected in the past two NFL Drafts. Juan Thornhill made a noticeable impact in his rookie season for the Chiefs. He went toward the end of the second round a season ago. Tim Harris went in the sixth round to the San Francisco 49ers.
Hall, who missed the end of his senior season with a leg injury, finished his Virginia career with 154 tackles, 44 passes defended and five interceptions. He possesses good size, speed and strength, which should translate well to the next level.
Prior to his leg injury, Hall was regarded as a top-50 prospect by multiple outlets. Unfortunately for Hall, the injury knocked him down in the draft, but he still heard his name called on the third day of the draft.
He told reporters on a recent conference call that he expects to be 100% healthy by the time NFL training camp rolls around.
Hall joins a team that finished the 2019 season with a 7-9 record. The Jets play in the AFC East, which could be up for grabs this season after Tom Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason.
The UVa cornerback could have an opportunity to play in the secondary alongside star safety Jamal Adams, assuming the Jets hold onto their elite defensive back from LSU. Adams will enter his fourth NFL season after being named a first team All-Pro player in 2019.
New York also drafted Ashtyn Davis, a safety from California, in the third round of the draft as they aim to bolster their secondary. Hall joins the Jets as reinforcement for the pass defense.
