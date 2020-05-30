A sign reading “2015 National Champions” sits just above the bullpen in right field at Disharoon Park.
Framed Daily Progress front pages from the championship run sit within the facility. Postgame press conferences take place in the Hall of Fame room, which features trophies and photos from the best moments in program history.
Virginia reached the top of the college baseball world in 2015, winning the College World Series.
The reminders are constant.
It’s a proud program in a dedicated baseball community. Under Brian O’Connor’s leadership, the Cavaliers made 14 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. In 2018 and 2019, however, the Cavaliers fell short of that lofty mark, failing to qualify for the event.
Entering 2020, the players openly discussed their goal of not just making the tournament but being one of the best teams in college baseball. Even players like freshman Chris Newell, who wasn’t on the teams that missed the tournament, wanted to help UVa return to its 2015 level.
“It was something I had been looking forward to for a while,” Newell said. “I was growing up during the time where they were in their prime. Big, bad UVa baseball going to the College World Series, winning the College World Series. It’s just something that I wanted to try to do.”
They were well on their way toward the goal of returning to national relevance through the season’s first 18 games. The Cavaliers were 14-4 with a series victory over N.C. State and commanding wins over most of their weaker nonconference foes. The results landed them in a few top 25 polls.
Newell was batting over .400, and the team’s lineup was producing. The pitching staff looked strong with Griff McGarry leading the way as the staff’s ace and Andrew Abbott and Stephen Schoch developing into a lethal 1-2 punch in the late innings.
Like so many sportswriters and analysts have muttered in the past few months, COVID-19 had other plans for this particular team.
UVa’s season abruptly ended after just 18 games, but the goal of returning to the top of the college baseball world is anything but canceled.
The Cavaliers will return an abundance of young talent in 2021. From Newell to lefty starter Nate Savino to talented infielder Max Cotier, there’s excellent talent among the team's rising sophomores. Zack Gelof and Nic Kent starred at the top half of UVa’s lineup, and they’ll be just rising juniors in 2021. Add in key returning veterans, and the Cavaliers have the making of a top-tier squad.
Baseball America recently projected UVa as one of the eight teams to make the 2021 College World Series.
A key reason for that prognostication is UVa’s youth. Savino and Newell were capable of turning pro directly out of high school, but opted to attend UVa.
“I mean, for me, I wasn’t the smartest kid in high school, so being able to come to UVa because of baseball was a huge opportunity,” Savino said. “I wasn’t going to pass it up, and it’s a great program. I’ve loved it. I’ve watched UVa my whole life. It’s always my dream school.”
Academics helped draw in Savino, a hard-throwing lefty pitcher. Newell echoed those thoughts, stressing that he wanted more time to develop and mature before turning professional. Playing at UVa gives him that chance.
Several players in Virginia’s upcoming recruiting classes also have outstanding resumes with professional potential.
Kyle Teel, a 2020 recruit, will bypass the MLB Draft to play at Virginia. He recently won Gatorade Player of the Year honors in New Jersey. Nick Bitsko, another 2020 prospect, is the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year. Bitsko may turn pro immediately, depending on what happens in the 2020 MLB Draft. Jay Woolfolk, a 2021 recruit who expects to play both football and baseball at UVa, won Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year this year.
The Cavaliers keep adding top-flight talent with a burning desire to bring another championship to Charlottesville.
“My first dream is to win a national championship at Virginia,” Teel said, “and my second dream is to be a big leaguer.”
Newell knew Teel from high school, and the two talked when Teel was deciding between staying in the draft and going all in on attending UVa. The two share similar sentiments about why they’re attending UVa and what they what to deliver to UVa baseball.
“The big thing for me personally, when I wanted to come here, I wanted to bring UVa baseball back to the caliber that it was,” Newell said. “I told him the same thing and he was like, ‘Yeah, I totally agree. I want to go back to the College World Series and bring us back there and kind of put baseball back on the map in Charlottesville and start drawing crowds again.’”
O’Connor emphasized that plenty of top-tier Division I programs bring in players capable of playing professionally out of high school. UVa isn’t the only program adding stellar recruiting classes.
On the other hand, for a team that’s come up shy of the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons, the Cavaliers are trending in the right direction. That stems largely from adding committed and talent youngsters.
“It starts from the type of people you recruit and the families that you recruit,” O’Connor said. “They value education, they value their experience, and it’s not just a degree that you put up on the wall. It’s the education, it’s not the degree, and the education comes from every day. It comes from the classroom, but it also comes from the education they have just being a person in the community, a person at UVa, learning from the baseball experience, learning from their teammates and peers.”
In O’Connor’s eyes, it takes a special offering featuring education, community and baseball tradition to consistently land some of the best recruits in the game. He believes UVa offers that, and recruits embrace all of it when committing to Virginia.
“It’s the whole package,” he said.
With top-shelf talent coming to Charlottesville, the Cavaliers’ goal of returning to Omaha becomes more realistic.
COVID-19 canceled UVa’s season, but the mission of making the College World Series is only on pause.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.