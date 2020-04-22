Cornerback Bryce Hall is without a doubt Virginia’s top NFL Draft prospect. Before his season-ending injury against Miami, Hall rose into the top 10 of some mock drafts, and he was firmly in the top-50 picks of most mocks. A severe leg injury that still has Hall working back to 100% hurts his chances of going in the first round, but he still has plenty going for him.
Strengths
When it comes to strengths, there’s a lot to like about Hall. The corner possesses good size at 6-foot-1. He weighs about 200 pounds and showed a willingness to tackle throughout his UVa career. A quick viewing of Hall’s highlight tapes shows success on cornerback blitzes and an impressive sack total for someone who primarily plays in coverage.
Hall also stepped into a leadership role throughout his career and understands the game well. His physical build and ability to cover paired with his leadership prowess make him an exciting NFL prospect.
“Hall’s size, awareness and ball skills are all desirable traits,” Dane Brugler, an NFL Draft analyst for The Athletic, said in an email. “In an alternate universe, it would be interesting to see how he would have developed on offense if he stayed at receiver because he does receiver-like things at the catch point as a corner.”
Weaknesses
Hall’s injury is a question mark heading into the NFL Draft. He expects to be fully healthy by the time training camp comes around, but drafting a player coming off a season-ending injury leaves questions about whether Hall will ever return to the player he was before the injury.
There are some questions surrounding Hall’s speed compared to other elite corners in the class, which might take him off the board of some teams.
“He doesn’t have elite speed or fluidity for the position, which is why he won’t be for everyone,” Brugler said. “And his senior year injury will play a factor as well.”
Ric Serritella, the creator of NFL Draft Bible and an advance scout for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, thinks Hall’s injury hurts his stock. Serritella did say, however, that the uncertainty surrounded the NFL season and training camp could benefit Hall.
If offseason workouts are postponed or canceled altogether, Hall’s timing of returning to 100% by training camp becomes even less of a concern heading into his rookie season.
Serritella differs a bit from Brugler on his estimation of Hall’s speed, noting a few measurements from Hall’s playing days that have the corner running as fast as a few of the speediest receivers in this year’s draft class.
The scout is high on Hall.
Draft projection
The second round seems like Hall’s most likely landing spot, although some mock drafts put Hall into the end of the first round, while others slide him into the third round.
“I still think he’s a top-100 selection,” Serritella said.
It’s hard to see Hall dropping deep into the third round or into the fourth. Given his mid-season projections, expected return to health and production at UVa, Hall looks the part of a first or second-round pick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.