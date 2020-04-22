20191207_ACC_Championship519.JPG

Virginia wide receiver Hasise Dubois (left) is pursued by Clemson safety Tanner Muse after a catch during the first half of the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.

Hasise Dubois led the FBS in targets without a drop as a senior, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s a talented prospect, but he isn’t receiving much buzz ahead of the draft.

Strengths

Dubois’ hands are his biggest strength. He didn’t drop a pass last season, which makes him an asset at the next level. He’s a physical receiver who brings in contested catches consistently. If the ball is catchable, Dubois usually brings it in. His best games also came against the top teams on Virginia’s schedule.

Weaknesses

Speed is the biggest question for Dubois. In a loaded wide receiver class, NFL teams have plenty of speedier options at the position.

Draft projection

Dubois seems destined to be an undrafted free agent, which leaves some UVa fans scratching their heads. Why isn’t the reliable receiver who showed up in big games getting more love?

“Dubois isn’t a great speed guy, but I agree, he deserves more NFL buzz with his strong hands and toughness,” Dane Brugler, an NFL Draft analyst for The Athletic, said. “He also has a little shake after the catch to make defenders miss so even if he goes undrafted, he could make some noise in a camp.”

