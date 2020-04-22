Jordan Mack joins Bryce Hall and Joe Reed as players to frequently appear in NFL mock drafts the past few weeks. The linebacker gave Virginia a physical presence throughout his career, and he blossomed in his final few seasons.
An ankle injury cut Mack’s senior season short, but he returned to full health and expected to compete in UVa’s pro day.
Strengths
Mack plays physically and produced when on the field. Over his four seasons at Virginia, Mack recorded 289 tackles to go with 25.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He was particularly adept at reaching the quarterback in his final year, as he finished the 2019 season with 7.5 sacks.
He also was a well-respected leader for the Cavaliers who excelled in the classroom. He’s a solid locker room addition for any team.
Weaknesses
Mack excelled at rushing the passer and stopping the run, although his coverage skills could use continued development. He isn’t an ideal option matched up against an NFL running back in coverage. The ankle injury that ended his season could also cause concern.
Draft projection
“Mack has been banged up over his career, so the medicals will be important for him,” Dane Brugler, an NFL Draft analyst for The Athletic, said. “I don’t think he plays with top range, which will show if he’s asked to drop and cover, but he is a smart player. He trusts his reads and plays violent, especially as a blitzer. I think he’s a borderline draft pick. Has a chance to land in the later rounds or could just miss being drafted.”
Look for Mack in the final two rounds if he gets drafted.
