Nic Sanker was babysitting a young child that lives down the street from him when he learned that his first year of college football would be delayed.
The Princeton University signee found out Wednesday afternoon that the Ivy League Council of Presidents would suspend all fall sports, including football, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We simply do not believe we can create and maintain an environment for intercollegiate athletic competition that meets our requirements for safety and acceptable levels of risk,” the Ivy League County of Presidents said in a written statement. “We are entrusted to create and maintain an educational environment that is guided by health and safety considerations. There can be no greater responsibility and that is the bases for this difficult decision.”
Sanker had spent the summer working out in Charlottesville, preparing for his first fall camp with the Tigers.
“My first reaction wasn’t much of a reaction at all,” he said. “I like to just control what I can control. I don’t stress over the things I can’t control. I just take what I can control and do the best with what I’ve got. With this news, nothing changes. I just keep working and making myself the best version of myself.”
Princeton athletic director Mollie Marcoux Samaan called the Ivy League’s decision to postpone athletics an “extremely difficult decision,” but appreciated the careful examination given by the Council prior to the announcement.
“None of this is easy and we are heartbroken for our amazing student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans,” Samaan said in a statement. “The college athletics experience is meaningful on so many levels, not only what is learned, but the relationships that are cultivated and the community that is formed.”
Sanker met with Princeton football coach Bob Surace and his staff during a zoom call Wednesday night to voice concerns and discuss the next steps for the team.
“The team wasn’t happy, of course, because were all passionate about football and care a ton about one another,” Sanker said. “We’re brothers and the struggles of one of us is the struggle of all of us.”
The Ivy League Council of Presidents noted in the release that some sports, including football, could resume in the spring if the coronavirus pandemic is better controlled at that time. Teams will be allowed to practice in a modified form.
“Our teams won’t compete this fall, but our teaching will not stop,” Samaan said. “We will continue to support our student-athletes with even more vigor and focus during these challenging times. When it’s appropriate for us to return to competition, our Princeton athletics family will do so with renewed spirit and a continued commitment in excellence in all we do.”
Sanker is hopeful a 2020 college football season can happen.
“There is talk that football could be pushed to the spring,” Sanker said. “There are still a lot of unknowns and I have no idea how things are going to work out, athletically or academically.”
Sanker isn’t expected to report to campus until Aug. 18, much later than most college football programs around the country. The Covenant School product has stayed busy by working out five to six days a week in Charlottesville. His regimen included conditioning work, along with football drills, sprints and lifting weights in the home gym he and his family built in preparation for the season.
If Princeton were to play in the spring, it could be a blessing in disguise for Sanker. The extra time will allow him to learn the system first-hand from coaches, including individual one-on-one coaching which he believes is imperative.
“Being on campus allows me to have the time with the strength and conditioning coaches in order to get my body where I want it to be for me,” Sanker said. “This first year is all about building habits and gaining knowledge that will help me develop, on and off campus.”
Last fall, Sanker helped Covenant go undefeated and win its second straight Virginia Independent Schools Football League title. He led the team in sacks and tackles for loss and was an all -state performer.
In the classroom, Sanker plans to major in economics, but could also consider a degree in sociology. Regardless if football is played or not, the Covenant School grad has no plans to transfer.
“Right now, I’m fully committed to becoming the best version of myself as a Princeton Tiger,” Sanker said. “I’m confident that this school can help me become the best version of myself in all areas of my life: school, social life and more.”
“My goal this fall in football and in the classroom is the same as it has been, be the best version of myself,” he continued. “I don’t set a limit on what I can accomplish. That mindset has helped me achieve a great deal and I don’t plan on changing it.”
