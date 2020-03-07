No. 7 N.C. State broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning with a Patrick Bailey home run, then added insurance runs down the stretch to pick up a 6-2 win over Virginia on Saturday at Disharoon Park.
The win by the Wolfpack (13-1, 1-1 ACC) evened the best-of-three series and one game apiece and snapped the Cavaliers' seven-game winning streak. The teams will square off on Sunday in the rubber game at 3 p.m. on ACC Network.
N.C. State scored the game’s final four runs.
A pair of late Wolfpack home runs proved to be the difference in Virginia’s first loss since Feb. 22. The first came off Bailey's bat in the top of the seventh and broke a 2-2 tie. A two-run blast by Jose Torres in the eighth inning gave N.C. State some extra cushion.
The Cavaliers (11-4, 1-1 ACC) surrendered a season-high three home runs in the game.
Virginia starting pitcher Mike Vasil produced his third-straight quality start after allowing two runs over his six innings of work. Vasil struck out six batters, including inning-enders in the second and third that stranded Wolfpack runners on base.
N.C. State starting pitcher Nick Swiney, who came into the game ranked first in the country in strikeouts, earned his fourth win after fanning a season-low five batters. The junior pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and two runs.
The Cavaliers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Nic Kent, who led off the game with his fourth double of the season, scored on a Zack Gelof sac fly.
A two-out RBI single by Torres in the fourth tied the game at 1-1. N.C. State took the lead in the top of the fifth on Bailey's home run.
Virginia freshman Chris Newell hit a game-tying lead-off home run in the bottom of the fifth inning as part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate. The home run was Newell’s third of the season.
McDonough's home run in the seventh game the Wolfpack the lead for good.
The Cavaliers will send freshman lefty Nate Savino (0-0) to the hill Sunday afternoon. He will be opposed by fellow southpaw David Harrison (2-0).
