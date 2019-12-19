Aussie Joseph was a fixture in the trenches for the Woodberry Forest’s football team the past two seasons for Coach Scott Braswell.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound offensive tackle plans to also be a fixture at the collegiate level in the Ivy League.
Joseph signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Brown University on Wednesday afternoon and is ecstatic about the opportunity to continue to play the game he loves.
“I chose Brown because, not only will it reap great rewards for me, I felt like I was being brought into a family,” Joseph said. “The coaches were transparent with me and I found myself fitting in very well with the players on my official visit. I just knew that they were fully invested in me, not only as a football player, but as a student and a person.”
A second-team all-state performer for Woodberry Forest this season, Joseph felt comfortable in the Bears’ up-tempo offensive scheme.
“I liked their pace,” Joseph said. “They play fast and with great energy, a type of system I think I’ll thrive in.”
Joseph formed a strong bond with Coach James Perry and his staff and believe he can truly excel in their scheme.
“The coaches like my athleticism at the tackle position,” he said. “I’m quicker and more agile than most linemen and that can really benefit me in a fast-paced offense. The coaches plan for me to play pretty early. The plan is for me to put on a little more weight throughout this offseason for me to start playing my freshman year.”
Off the field, Joseph loves science and is interested in majoring in biology or biomedical engineering.
“I’m not exactly sure where I’d like biology to take me, but it will definitely be applied in my career,” Joseph said.
The senior had interest from a number of college programs, including college offers from Howard, Fordham, VMI and Brown. Joseph said the opportunities Brown provided, both on and off the field and after football, were too enticing.
“What separated Brown from the rest was the doors it could open up for me later in life and how invested the school was in me,” he said. “I was able to make connections with coaches, students, faculty members and alumni before even making my decision. I felt like I was a part of the Brown community before I actually was.”
Joseph said his decision was a “leap of faith” for him.
“The opportunity is very humbling," Joseph said. "I know there are countless other kids out there who have probably worked harder than I have, yet they don’t have this opportunity. I see this as something I can’t mess up.”
Elder signs with LIU
Larry Elder came to Fork Union two years ago hoping to make a name for himself as a receiver and play at the next level.
Despite playing mostly defensive back this fall for the Blue Devils, the senior standout fulfilled his goal Wednesday when he signed a National Letter of Intent to play at Long Island University in New York.
“LIU was the first program to believe and invest in me,” Elder said. “I like how the coaches run the program and care for their players. The coaches liked how versatile I am. They like my ability to play both sides of the ball and do it well.”
Elder said he had offers from Norfolk State, Old Dominion and Frostburg State, but found a home with the Sharks.
“The choice wasn’t the easiest,” Elder said. “I had opportunities to play closer to home, but they just didn’t seem to be the greatest fit for me. LIU separated themselves by having my major and I feel I can be successful in the football program more than others.”
On the field, he expects to come in a compete for playing time at the receiver for LIU. Off the field, he hopes to major in journalism and possibly pursue a career as a sports commentator.
“I feel relieved,” Elder said. “I finally have a home and I am excited to be a shark and can’t wait to start in January. My goal is to compete and play. I want to play my role and never be outworked.”
For Elder, the opportunity is even sweeter because he’s the first member of his immediate family to attend college.
“It means a lot to me to have this opportunity,” Elder said. “Trust me, I am going to make the best out of it.”
Culbreath signs with VMI
Jack Culbreath capped off a sensational career at Monticello by signing his National Letter of Intent to play football at VMI on Wednesday.
The senior was a special teams maven for the Mustangs the last two seasons, earning Jefferson District and Region 3C honors.
Last fall, he averaged 34.5 yards per punt was and three kicks downed inside the 20-yard line for Monticello.
