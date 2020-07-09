Charlie Patterson, a three-star offensive tackle from Roswell, Georgia, verbally committed to the the Virginia football program Thursday evening. Patterson picked UVa after receiving 36 offers, according to Rivals.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound lineman chose Bronco Mendenhall’s program over schools such as Mississippi State, West Virginia and Boston College.
Patterson thanked his coaches in a tweet announcing his commitment. He also mentioned the bond he created with UVa’s coaches, including offensive line coach Garett Tujague, in their communication.
“Thank you to Coach Tujague and Coach Mendenhall for making this an easy decision,” Patterson tweeted. “I already feel like part of the family and can’t wait to get started.”
Patterson becomes the 16th member of UVa’s 2021 recruiting class. The Cavaliers also added a pair of impact transfers this spring, but they’ll join the program for the 2020 season.
The newest commit is the third player designated as an offensive lineman to join the 2021 class. Interestingly, all three of the offensive linemen are from Georgia. Ty Furnish also plays in Roswell and Hugh Laughlin is from Athens. Each lineman is a three-star prospect, according to Rivals. Laughlin, however, is projected to play defensive line at UVa.
Mendenhall mentioned during spring media sessions the desire to add a few offensive linemen to the 2021 class, so Patterson likely isn’t the last offensive lineman addition to the 2021 recruiting class.
Of the 16 verbal commitments in UVa’s 2021 football recruiting class, 13 are three-star prospects, per Rivals. One player, defensive end Josh McCarron, is a four-star prospect. Two commits are two-star players.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic bringing into question the viability of the 2020 fall football season, UVa’s recruiting keeps rolling along.
