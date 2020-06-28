The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Saturday evening that they have signed former Virginia men’s basketball standout Devon Hall as a substitute player for the remainder of the season.
Hall is familiar with the Thunder. The Virginia Beach native was selected by Oklahoma City in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft and played in five regular-season games for the Thunder this year before being released from his two-way contract by the team.
He also played 30 games for the Oklahoma City Blue, the organization’s G-League affiliate. Hall was particularly effective in those 30 G-League games, averaging 15.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
The former UVa guard built on a solid four-year career in Charlottesville once turning professional. In four seasons under Tony Bennett, Hall took the floor in 128 games, including 89 starts. He started each of the final 68 games of his Virginia career, which ended after the 2017-18 season.
As a substitute player, Hall can be called upon in the event a Thunder player decides not to return for the rest of the season or if a player test positive for COVID-19 or suffers an injury. In all likelihood, the Thunder and other NBA teams hope they won’t have to use substitute players, but Hall serves as a solid depth piece should he be needed.
The Thunder currently sit in fifth place in the Western Conference, and they’re solidly in the playoff field. It’s unclear what role Hall will play as a substitute player, but he’s joining a quality team with hopes of making a postseason run.
Oklahoma City is scheduled to restart the season on Aug. 1 in a game against the Utah Jazz.
